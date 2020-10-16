The Strip At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Allowed To Welcome Spectators For NHRA Finals

World champions will be crowned during the Dodge NHRA Finals presented by Pennzoil at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and a limited number of fans will be on hand to celebrate with the drivers.

LVMS has received approval to host fans in accordance with guidelines set forth by Gov. Steve Sisolak and the State of Nevada for the Oct. 30-Nov. 1 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series event. This will be the first major professional sports event to be conducted in Nevada with spectators in attendance since mass gatherings were suspended at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome back passionate race fans for this event,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Our staff has spent countless hours preparing our facility to host spectators, teams and officials, and we’re thrilled to be able to do what we do best, and that’s entertain our guests with some of the most exciting racing in the world. We understand we are taking on a responsibility, and we’re intent on setting the proper example for all the sports and entertainment venues in Las Vegas that are looking to welcome back spectators.”

Race fans attending the Dodge NHRA Finals will be required to wear face coverings, maintain proper social distancing, enter at designated times and use restrooms and concessions in their specific areas. Various other requirements also will be asked of those in attendance. All ticketing will be mobile and all transactions for concessions and souvenirs will be cashless.

Tickets for the three-day event are available at LVMS.com as well as by calling 1-800-644-4444. The weekend will begin with sportsman qualifying on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by professional qualifying on Saturday, Oct. 31 and final eliminations on Sunday, Nov. 1.

