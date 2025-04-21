The Flings Head to GALOT for the Strange Engineering Spring Fling Presented by OPTIMA Batteries

On the heels of a record-breaking car count in the Spring Fling Million, the Fling Team travels to the East Coast to host the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA batteries. This original ‘Spring Fling’ was the first event organized by business partners Peter Biondo and the late Kyle Seipel back in 2010. The event was moved from Bristol Dragway to the newly renovated Galot Motorsports Park in 2017 and has been there since.

Hundreds of racers from all across the country are expected to arrive at what has become a favorite track to many. The action-packed week will kick off with Rob’s Auto and Collision Test and Tune Tuesday, giving racers the opportunity to get dialed-in. Tuesday will also feature the RAD Torque Systems $20,000 Shootout.

The racing action continues on Advanced Product Design $15,000 Wednesday and ramps up even more on JEGS Performance Thursday with the winner set to walk away with $50,000. Silver State Refrigeration Friday will crown another $50,000 champion, with Wiseco Performance Products offering another $50,000 event on Saturday. “In 2010, Kyle and I chose our tagline to be ‘Race It. Experience It,” said Flings promoter Peter Biondo. “Putting bracket racers on the big stage was our goal, but more importantly, creating an experience that hopefully they will remember for years to come.”

Race fans will be able to catch all of the live action exclusively on the @RaceTheFlings YouTube channel all week long, courtesy of Hoosier Racing Tire and Robco Residential. The week-long broadcast promises to keep race fans entertained with multiple cameras, including a ‘Fling First’ live drone offering a new vantage point.

In addition to the guaranteed purses, the Fling experience includes awarding over $55,000 in giveaways throughout the event, a Laris Motorsports Insurance Racer Appreciation Party, and the Glenn Development Fling Fun Zone for the kids.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, and be sure to tune in to the live stream @RaceTheFlings on YouTube.

This story was originally published on April 21, 2025.