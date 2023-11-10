The Fling Releases 2024 Schedule, Set to Return to Popular Bristol Dragway for Two Events

After over 14 years of Flings Race Series bracket races, the one must-attend event for racers has without fail been the Fall Fling at Bristol Dragway.

“We sold out a single entry event in three minutes in 2023,” said Fling promoter Peter Biondo, “And while we appreciate the incredible support, it does lead to frustrated racers that can’t get signed up in time. Our answer for 2024 is simple – to give our racers more of what they want most.”

The racers asked and the Fling Team listened. The Summer Fling will be held at Bristol Dragway September 3-7, resulting in two Fling events at Bristol Dragway. Three weeks later, on September 24-28, the Fling Team will celebrate its fifteenth year at Bristol Dragway by putting up a guaranteed $500,000 purse to Friday’s winner during the Fall Fling 500K.

“This is where it all started with Peter and Kyle in 2010,” said Emily Biondo, “So what better way to celebrate 15 years with our racers than where it all began?”

The 2024 Fling season will fire up at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the highly anticipated Spring Fling Million April 2-6. The series will then head east to the beautiful GALOT Motorsports Park April 23-27 for the Spring Fling 50s. Each of the four events on the roster will host an ever-popular combination of high guaranteed payouts with $60,000 of racer appreciation giveaways to create the unique Fling experience that keeps racers and their families entertained.

The Fling 2024 Schedule

Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million (April 2-6 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

Strange Engineering Spring Fling (April 23-27 at Galot Motorsports Park)

JEGS Performance Summer Fling (Sept 3-7 at Bristol Dragway)

15th Anniversary Fall Fling 500K (Sept 24-28 at Bristol Dragway)