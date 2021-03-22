The Empowerment Alliance Begins Partnership with Summit Motorsports Park, Michalek Brothers Racing in 2021

Summit Motorsports Park and Michalek Brothers Racing (MBR) are proud to announce a joint partnership with The Empowerment Alliance beginning in the 2021 racing season. The Empowerment Alliance will become the official “American Energy Independence” partner of Summit Motorsports Park and a major associate sponsor on the MBR A/Fuel dragster at 5 races in 2021.

The Empowerment Alliance seeks to educate racing fans about the important issues surrounding the mission to secure America’s energy independence and, with it, Americans’ prosperity, freedom, and security. Low cost, clean, domestic energy is the energy birthright of Americans. Today’s most important issues include:

ADVERTISEMENT



Clean Energy for Our Environment

Abundant Energy for Our Future

Affordable Energy for Our Families

Domestic Energy for Our Security

“It is a great privilege to be able to partner with both The Empowerment Alliance and Summit Motorsports Park to promote awareness for critically important American energy independence opportunities,” said Kyle Michalek. “These opportunities directly affect every American, and I am very excited to talk with race fans, answer questions, and help spread the positive message behind the mission of The Empowerment Alliance!”

Race fans are encouraged to visit EmpoweringAmerica.org/racing to sign up for free to become a member of The Empowerment Alliance, and to receive updates and educational material about American energy independence so hard working American households will be free of costly foreign energy control. Summit Motorsports Park and Michalek Brothers Racing will be handing out limited edition Empowerment Alliance t-shirts at select events in 2021 and fans are encouraged to tag The Empowerment Alliance in photos using @TheEmpowermentAlliance on Facebook and @empoweringUSA onTwitter while wearing the apparel to spread awareness.

“Our partnership has been in a thinktank for over a year and I’m very proud and excited to see it finally take flight and to be part of it,” said Bill Bader Jr. “The Empowerment Alliance has entrusted us with delivering a critical message to America, one we take very seriously. The Michalek Brothers have a top tier A/Fuel Team and I look forward to working with Kyle and Corey. This is going to be fun.”

Fans attending events at Summit Motorsports Park in 2021 will be greeted with prominent branding throughout the facility highlighting The Empowerment Alliance brand. In addition to 2 races at Norwalk, Michalek Brothers Racing will take The Empowerment Alliance brand on the road for stops at ZMAX Dragway and Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

“Racing and Energy Independence are perfect teammates,” said Ian Prior, Spokesman, The Empowerment Alliance. “Both are part of the core fabric of America and we know that race fans are also American energy fans. TEA is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with motorsports fans everywhere and looks forward to cheering on Michalek Brothers Racing and Summit Motorsports Park this year.”

Comments