Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Doorslammers Returns to Santa Pod Raceway

Published

The Doorslammers has quickly become a must-attend event for drag racing fans and racers alike since its return in 2018. With a staggering £90,000 in prize money spread across various race classes, including the headline VP Racing Fuels Pro Doorslammer class, it’s no surprise that competitors come from all over Europe to compete.

The Pro Doorslammer class is where the “big boys and girls” go to prove who is the fastest. The rules are simple: there are no rules! There are no limitations on body styles, engines, tyres, or power adders. It’s a race to the finish line, and anything goes. So far, no Pro Doorslammer winner has repeated, nor has there been a British winner. Maybe it’s time for a homegrown entry to take the crown.

One of the most exciting aspects of The Doorslammers is that it attracts cars that you wouldn’t normally find at a traditional championship race event. This year is no exception, with early versions of the entry list featuring cars from across Europe. The event will see an influx of Polish entries, including 17 cars throughout all the heads-up classes. Keep an eye out for a Toyota Celica and a Turbo Powered Pontiac Firebird that will undoubtedly shake things up.

True Street features an impressive 1,000BHP Lamborghini Huracan Performante from Germany of Stephen Klasen that arrives with 8-second credentials. With no chassis mods allowed and strict tyre rules, a high-powered supercar is always going to be tough to beat, but anything can happen on the strip!

Pro Street is where the Street Eliminator racers from past and present come to play, and this year, they’ll be joined by some quick and interesting Polish entries. The Williams Bros Speed Shop sponsors the Big Bracket class, where racers battle it out for a chance to win the £10,000 prize money EACH DAY. Prize money of that caliber is almost unheard of in Europe!

The 6-Cylinder class always produces a gem or two, and the first couple of entries are certainly gems. Austrian entrant Hubert Strengberger is signed up with his insane Audi TT; the current AWD Audi world record holder has recently run a best of 7.1sec so that 6-second pass is just a whisker away. The other entry in the class of Mario Kapeller in the AWD Audi A3 is Hubert’s teammate so comes with an equal level of pedigree and is always an entertaining watch.

The 4-Cylinder class is hugely popular and boasts some extremely exciting entries. Any 4-cylinder combination capable of running 7 seconds is at peak performance, making reliability and consistency crucial on the track. Dane Jack Krugel comes into the event as an unknown to Santa Pod, but his AWD Nissan Pulsar suggests he’ll be near the front of the field. Austrian entrant Johannes Haginger in his AWD VW Golf is also a force to be reckoned with.

Elimination pairings are drawn out of a hat, making it impossible to predict what will happen. With a lot of money on the line, anything can happen, and it probably will. Join us as the action unfolds over the weekend of the 19th-21st May.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To find out more about The Doorslammers, visit www.thedoorslammers.co.uk.

 

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

Tom Gunner aka “Jimmy Dale” – The Wes Buck Show EP. 298

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each...

April 19, 2023

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.