The 330: Force vs DeJoria at Night Under Fire, Big Dog Shootout, NEOPMA, Justin Swanstrom & More

Recapping the weekend in drag racing, Drag Illustrated’s The 330 Episode 3 delivers the action from Piedmont Dragway’s Big Dog Shootout, Northeast Outlaw Pro Mods at Empire Dragway, Summit Motorsports Park’s annual Night Under Fire and more!
Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...
The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...
Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...
Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...