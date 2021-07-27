Texas Motorplex’s Stampede of Speed Events Deliver New Fan Options

The expansion of the 37th annual NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, which includes over a week of Texas-themed events dubbed the Stampede of Speed, has created the opportunity for fans from across the country to descend on Texas Motorplex, October 2-10. The multi-use facility, located just 35 minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth, recently announced the Stampede of Speed and its weeklong schedule of non-racing activities, concerts, educational and business events. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available to fans and potential marketing partners from across the country.

“There are some details that are still being worked out, but there is no doubt that the Stampede of Speed will be one of the biggest multi-day events to happen in the Metroplex in years,” said Andy Carter, Texas Motorplex General Manager. “We will be hosting events for diehard motorsports fans, non-traditional motorsports fans and people that have never even heard of the Texas Motorplex. We want to introduce our facility to a new audience as well as host some exciting events that we think will draw people into Texas from all over the country.”

The Stampede of Speed event calendar will feature ticketed and non-ticketed events leading up the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Fans can visit www.texasmotorplex.com or www.stampedeofspeed.com for more information. Highlights of the Stampede of Speed include:

Saturday, October 2 – Night Lights

Night Lights is a celebration and a reminder of how precious special moments together are. Sending a decorated lantern into the sky to join thousands of others adorned with hopes, dreams, and messages creates an undeniably profound and unforgettable experience.

Sunday, October 3 – Stampede of Speed Country Music Fest with BBQ Contest and Beer Expo

BBQ and music will be the theme of the day as some of the best grill masters show off their tasty delicacies paired with some refreshing cold beer from Metroplex area breweries. Multiple musical acts from Nashville to Texas will entertain the crowd from the afternoon into the evening, leading to the first of many fireworks displays to celebrate the inaugural Stampede of Speed. Look for the lineup in the coming weeks.

Monday, October 4 – The Stampede of Speed Nitro Side Show and Scott Sturgeon Concert

This ticketed event will feature some of the wildest race cars on the planet as they try and set speed records and breathe fire roaring down the track. The pits will be open for fans to get up close and personal with some of the most exotic race cars on the planet. Following the racing action Scott Sturgeon will perform before a massive fireworks display caps off an eye-opening, pulse-pounding evening of racing and music.

Tuesday, October 5 – Inaugural NHRA Texas Stampede of Speed Shootout

Racing action will be the theme of the day as competitors from across the region race in the Stampede of Speed Shootout featuring Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Pro Mods. The Top 16 Sportsman and Top Dragsters will battle it out with a winner take all Shootout to end the day. Pro Mods from every association including NHRA will battle it out in a first-ever, no rules, anything goes battle to be the quickest at the Stampede.

Wednesday, October 6 – NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Invitational (9a – 6p)

Pub Crawl and Movie night with The Snake (6p – 10p)

See the fastest, most powerful race cars on the planet make test laps in advance of the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. The stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be on-site preparing for the fourth race of the NHRA Countdown. This first ever for NHRA open schedule test session is a chance for curious motorsports fans to get a taste of the ground pounding excitement that will play out Friday-Sunday.

Join the stars of the NHRA as they sample local brews and eateries in Waxahachie on a walking Pub Crawl followed by an exclusive showing of the film Snake & Mongoose featuring drag racing legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme hosting an in-person Q&A and autograph session.

Thursday, October 7 – Texas Fall Nationals sportsman qualifying (9a – 6p)

Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie (6p – 9p)

Racing action continues at Texas Motorplex as the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals officially begins with sportsman qualifying action.

The wildly popular and free Fan Fest event will begin in downtown Waxahachie highlighting race cars interactive games, live music and family fun. A massive driver autograph session will be the highlight of the evening which will be capped off with a fireworks show.

Friday, October 8 – Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex

For the second year in a row Friday Night Live will turn the traditional qualifying schedule on its head as music, exhibition runs and a special guest DJ will surround the Friday night NHRA pro qualifiers as they try and run to the top of their respective categories at speeds over 330 mph in under four seconds. The night will conclude with a free after-party on the starting line.

Saturday, October 9 – Final Qualifying for NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

The last day for teams and drivers from across the country to make the highly competitive 16 car fields will conclude on Saturday. Teams will only have two chances to make the show or be relegated to spectator status so tension will be high and the competition jumps to a new level as teams vying to be one of the lucky 16. The annual DRAW auction accompanied by a concert will begin following racing action.

Sunday, October 10 – NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Race Day

Following a massive opening ceremony the top drag racers from around the country will be racing to get one step closer to a world championship at the only playoff race in the state of Texas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be on the line as well as the chance for racing immortality. The pits as always will be open for fans to mix and mingle with the racers throughout the day. At the conclusion of the event fans are welcome to join the winner’s circle celebration on the starting line where the Stampede of Speed will be closed with the largest fireworks display of the week.

