Texas Motorplex’s Christie Meyer Johnson Talks Qualifying Bonus, Booming Ticket Sales for Stampede of Speed

The 2nd annual Stampede of Speed is outpacing last year with fan interest for tickets and new events. Beginning with the cattle drive through downtown Waxahachie at high noon on October 7 and continuing for ten days culminating with the 38th annual Texas NHRA Fall Nationals, October 13-16, at Texas Motorplex the event will be bigger than ever. Fans will once again be treated to the excitement and drama of Friday Night Live featuring over $40,000 in bonus money for NHRA pro teams who post quick runs combined with the fire spectacular of hoop performer and circus extraordinaire Grace Good and a high horsepower announcer line-up featuring NHRA standouts Alan Reinhart and Joe Castello joined by NHRA Funny Car champion Jack Beckman in the booth. The high energy event has contributed to increased ticket sales across the board for the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals outpacing previous seasons.

“We are always looking to create more fan value and excitement for our fans so bringing in Grace Good to perform during Friday Night Live and also adding NHRA Funny Car world champion Jack Beckman to the announcer booth will make the overall experience better than ever,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “Friday Night Live is already generating a lot of interest on ticket sales because of the bonus money for the pros and the entertainment elements. This show is all about racing and a real over-the-top fan experience.”

The quickest pass on Friday during the night qualifying session will have competitors chasing the big money and qualifying bonus points for the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Top Fuel and Funny Car stars will be racing for $15,000 each in bonus money with Pro Stock racing for $7,500 and Pro Stock Motorcycle racing for $5,000. Throughout the session the quickest driver will hold the bonus check and ride the Stampede of Speed saddle at the top end.

Prior to the runs Friday Night Live opening ceremonies will be highlighted by Grace Good lighting up the sky with her acrobatics and fire performance. Texas Motorplex Legend Pro Stock work champion and five-time Texas Fall Nationals winner Greg Anderson will be honored.

“Greg Anderson has won more Pro Stock titles at the Texas Fall Nationals than any driver in history and last year his historic 99th career Pro Stock win was another special moment in Texas Motorplex history,” said Johnson. “The opening ceremonies and bonus money runs set our Friday night qualifying session apart from every other NHRA national event.”

Friday Night Live opening ceremonies will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle hitting the track at 7:05 p.m. with Funny Car and Top Fuel running at 8:00 p.m. Following the qualifying runs and the securing of the track the Party on the Starting Line will take place for all fans and drivers in attendance. For tickets or more information visit www.stampedeofspeed.com.