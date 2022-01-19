Texas Motorplex to Host Funny Car Chaos Season Opener and Finals in 2022

After hosting the largest Funny Car event in over 50 years in March of 2021 at the Texas Motorplex, the excitement and anticipation for the beginning of the 2022 Funny Car Chaos season has been building for almost a year. The season opener, Funny Car Chaos Classic, will happen March 24-26 at the famed track south of Dallas and early indications are this event will be even bigger.

The season will conclude with the Funny Car Chaos Championship Finals at Texas Motorplex, October 7-8, to begin the 2nd annual Stampede of Speed. Over $45,000 will be awarded at this event and the 2022 Series Champions for both Funny Car Chaos and the Outlaw Fuel Altered Association will be crowned.

“We are very excited to be working with the team at the Texas Motorplex to start and finish our 2022 Funny Car Chaos season at the Texas Motorplex,” said Chris Graves, Funny Car Chaos promoter and race director. “I grew up a Motorplex kid, this is where my addiction to the sport was born, so it means a lot to me personally, aside from the luxuries and professionalism the Motorplex venue and staff bring to our racers and fans. This facility is rich with history and that’s a tradition we aim to continue in working with the Meyer family and Andy Carter. The Stampede of Speed is a prime example of what hard work and passion can produce. The Motorplex continues to rise to the top and Funny Car Chaos is proud to be a part of that. We’re ready to put on a show, so you know what to do, be there!”

Additional information about both Funny Car Chaos events will be announced in the coming weeks. Each of these events will be recognized as major events for the Texas Motorplex, especially the season finale to begin the Stampede of Speed. Fan enhancements will be a major focus as well as highlighting the historic impact of these events. Plans are also in the works for a special screening of the recently produced Billy Meyer career documentary produced by CompetitionPlus.com as part of its Legends Series.

“We are thrilled to not just host another Funny Car Chaos event, but the Championship Finals is a huge plus for the Texas Motorplex and Funny Car fans across the country,” said Andy Carter, Texas Motorplex General Manager. “Chris is an amazing promoter and what he has built with Funny Car Chaos is so impressive. Last year we had over 60 Funny Cars and we think we can attract just as many competitors for both races.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Funny Car Chaos Classic and tickets for the Funny Car Championship Finals, Texas NHRA Fall Nationals and the full week of the Stamped of Speed events will be available for purchase on March 14. For more information and tickets visit www.texasmotorplex.com.

