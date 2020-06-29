Texas Motorplex Teams With Chris Kyle Frog Foundation for Special Independence Day Ticket Promotion

The Texas Motorplex, home of the historic AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, held October 14-18, is teaming up once again with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation to offer military and first responders free tickets to the annual NHRA national event. Last year during Memorial Day Texas Motorplex made a special ticket offer and this year they are renewing the promotion on July 4th weekend. The “Buy a Ticket, Give a Ticket to a Military or First Responder” campaign will also once again be supported by two-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion and long-time Chris Kyle Frog Foundation supporter Steve Torrence.

“Last year it was amazing to provide these heroes and their family a fun day at the races. I have been a supporter of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation for many years and that was a really special deal,” explained Torrence. “I am glad the Motorplex is offering this promotion again and I think July 4th is the perfect weekend to kick it off. I am proud to have Capco Contractors involved as well because now more than ever everyone needs to show their appreciation to our military and first responders whenever they can.”

Fans who buy tickets to the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals today through Independence Day weekend (June 29 – July 12) will receive 20% off their order and for every ticket purchased the Texas Motorplex will donate a ticket good for Saturday admission to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation to be gifted to a military or first responder couple through their Date Night Out program. Additionally, those guests will be invited to a VIP meet and greet with Torrence during the Saturday qualifying session.

“The Motorplex has a long tradition of supporting our military and first responders,” said Andy Carter, Texas Motorplex General Manager. “We thought this would be an appropriate time to reward our fans with a discounted ticket and let them reward a military or first responder with their order. Everyone wins with this ‘Buy a Ticket, Give a Ticket’ promotion.”

Fans can purchase tickets using the discount code “FROG” by calling 1-800-MOTORPLEX or ordering at www.texasmotorplex.com.

