Texas Motorplex Releases 2023 Schedule

Heading into 2023 Texas Motorplex, the only quarter mile multi-use racing facility in North Texas and home of the Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, will once again host a wide variety of drag racing events drawing fans from across the country. The Stampede of Speed, the largest continuous motorsports event second only to the Indy 500, will anchor an exciting season of racing action in 2023.

“We saw tremendous growth in 2022 and we are expecting even bigger events in 2023,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “The Stampede of Speed will be back and bigger than ever. The whole team is looking forward to promoting and hosting the best drag racing events in the country. We will have some more exciting announcements about additional events in the coming weeks.”

Throughout the season the track will host bracket races, as well as specialty racing events. Following the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Street Outlaws No Prep Kings the newest series in the Street Outlaws franchise will be contested October 27-28.

TicketSmarter the national resale ticketing marketplace, with over 48 million third-party tickets for 125,000 sports, concerts and theatre live events nationwide, will continue as Texas Motorplex’s preferred ticket reseller. In addition to providing fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets, TicketSmarter will also be a marketing partner of the Texas Motorplex. Fans can purchase tickets to all major events through TicketSmarter.com, or its link on the track website. The Texas Motorplex is part of an expansive list of motorsports venues in the U.S. to partner with TicketSmarter, including other NHRA national event tracks.

Highlight events in 2023 will include:

Texas Motorplex Bracket Series (February 25-26 and July 28-30) Bracket racing returns to Texas Motorplex with two events, the season opening event in February and a July event highlighting the best local and regional racers competing for big money.

Funny Car Classic (March 17-18) Featuring nitro burning cars from Funny Car Chaos and Outlaw Fuel Altereds, this mega-event is a crowd pleaser.

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series NHRA Double Divisional (May 18-21) This event will feature double the racing with the future NHRA stars in Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car battling for critical championship points. Four full days of racing action will kick off the summer season.

Stampede of Speed and NHRA Fall Nationals (October 6-15) The biggest racing event second only to the Indy 500 in length, the Stampede of Speed features concerts, rodeo, lantern festival, beer expo and racing with more racing leading up to the cornerstone event of the Motorplex schedule, the NHRA Fall Nationals. Fans will be treated to every NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series pro categories, as well as the premiere Lucas Oil categories and the JEGS All-Stars.

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings (October 27-28) Broadcasted on Discovery, No Prep Kings is the newest series in the Street Outlaws franchise. Racers battle at tracks across the country, earning points depending on how well they perform to ultimately be crowned the true No Prep King.

