Texas Motorplex Releases 2022 Schedule

Heading into 2022, the Texas Motorplex, the only quarter mile multi-use racing facility in North Texas and home of the Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, will once again host dozens of specialty events drawing fans from across the country. The addition of the Stampede of Speed in 2021, the largest continuous motorsports event second only to the Indy 500, will anchor an exciting season of racing action in 2022.

In addition to racing events the track will host music festivals and specialty events throughout the year with the 2022 schedule encompassing events to treat guests to wide variety of entertainment options.

ADVERTISEMENT



“This season will be a huge step forward for entertainment opportunities in the State of Texas thanks to the success of the Stampede of Speed,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “We took a big risk last year and produced a ten-day event in advance of our largest race of the season, the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, and it really paid off. The event weas very well received and drew national attention. This season will once again get started with the second annual Funny Car Chaos event and we will have an impressive roster of drag racing events.”

TicketSmarter the national resale ticketing marketplace, with over 48 million third-party tickets for 125,000 sports, concerts and theatre live events nationwide, will continue as Texas Motorplex’s preferred ticket reseller. In addition to providing fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets, TicketSmarter will also be a marketing partner of the Texas Motorplex. Fans can purchase tickets to all major events through TicketSmarter.com, or its link on the track website. The Texas Motorplex is part of an expansive list of motorsports venues in the U.S. to partner with TicketSmarter, including other NHRA national event tracks.

Highlight events in 2022 will include:

Radial Round Up (March 18-19) This kick-off event will feature a true radial race rivaling other great radial events held across the country. The track will be producing the event with Michael Hollis and will be sure to give radial racing fans an exciting high-caliber event.

Funny Car Classic (March 25-26) The inaugural event in 2021 was a historic weekend with over 60 Funny Cars in attendance. Featuring nitro burning cars from Funny Car Chaos and Outlaw Fuel Altereds, this mega-event is a crowd pleaser. Various NHRA Top Fuel and Funny Car racers will also be on the property

Ubbi Dubbi (April 22-24) This massive outdoor concert and dance festival that is a sensory overload of electronic goodness with top-notch visual and audio production. This is the second edition of what has become the premier springtime festival in Texas.

ADRL Dragpalooza (May 13-14) and US Drags (Sept. 16-17) These two events will feature the quickest door cars in the world. ADRL is wide open with no rules just fast cars.

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series NHRA Double Divisional (May 18-22) This event will feature double the racing with the future NHRA stars in Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car battling for critical championship points. Four full days of racing action will kick off the summer season.

Stampede of Speed and NHRA Fall Nationals (October 7-16) The biggest racing event second only to the Indy 500 in length, the Stampede of Speed features concerts, rodeo, lantern festival, beer expo and racing with more racing leading up to the cornerstone event of the Motorplex schedule, the NHRA Fall Nationals. Fans will be treated to every NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series pro categories, as well as the premiere Lucas Oil categories as well as the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown series finale. Pro Mods will return along with the successful Friday Night Live event.

Tickets renewals for the NHRA Fall Nationals will go on sale in January and Funny Car Classic tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets calling 1-800-MOTORPLEX or ordering at www.texasmotorplex.com.

2022 Premier Event Schedule

Jan. 14-15 T&E Showdown

Feb. 26 Cadillac V-Racing Top Gun invitational

Mar. 5 Convoy Truck Show

Mar. 6 Import Face-Off

Mar. 18-19 Radial Round-Up

Mar. 25-26 Funny Car Classic

Apr. 8-9 The Big Showdown

Apr. 22-24 Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival

May 6-7 Texas Motorplex Bulls & Bugs Bash

May 13-14 ADRL2 Dragpaloosa

May 18-22 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series NHRA Double Divisional

May 27-29 MITM Elite

Jun. 5 Racewars

Jun. 17-18 Texas Truck Jams

Jun. 25 Texas Whip Fest

July 22-23 Rumble In the Jungle

Aug. 20 Import Face Off

Aug. 27 Summer Truck Invasion

Sept. 3 Street Car Takeover

Sept. 16-17 ADRL2 U.S. Drags

Sept. 24 Hood 2 Hood Picnic

Oct. 7-16 Stampede of Speed Texas NHRA Fall Nationals

Oct. 23 Racewars

Oct. 28-29 Street Outlaws No Prep Kings

Nov. 1-Jan. 7 Radiance at the Races!

