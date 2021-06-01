Texas Motorplex Launches ‘Buy a Ticket, Give a Ticket’ to Benefit Chris Kyle Foundation

For the third year in a row the Texas Motorplex, home of the historic Texas NHRA FallNationals, held October 7-10, is teaming up again with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation to offer military and first responders free tickets to the annual NHRA national event. The “Buy a Ticket, Give a Ticket to a Military or First Responder” campaign will also once again be supported by three-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion and long-time Chris Kyle Frog Foundation supporter Steve Torrence.

“We are so proud to continue to support this promotion to honor our military and first responders,” said Torrence. “The past two years we have seen so many people at the races and it wouldn’t be possible without the ‘Buy a Ticket, Give a Ticket’ program. Everyone at Capco Contractors is behind this program and we think this is a great way for all NHRA fans to show their appreciation to our military and first responders.”

Fans who buy tickets to the Texas NHRA FallNationals starting today and for the next two weeks will receive 20% off their order. For every ticket purchased, the Texas Motorplex will donate a ticket good for Saturday admission to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation to be gifted to a military or first responder couple through their Date Night Out program. Additionally, those guests will be invited to a VIP meet and greet with Torrence during the Saturday qualifying session.

“The Texas Motorplex has a long tradition of supporting our military and first responders,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex Co-owner. “Steve Torrence has been an amazing supporter of the track and the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. We can’t thank Capco Contractors enough for their generosity and we are excited to be hosting first responders and military members at the FallNationals this October.

Fans can purchase tickets using the discount code “FROG21” by calling 1-800-MOTORPLEX or ordering at www.texasmotorplex.com.

