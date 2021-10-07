Testing, Prudhomme Movie Night Highlight Day 6 of Stampede of Speed

“Giving the teams the chance to test on Wednesday was a great opportunity to let them get more prepared for the weekend to put on an amazing show for the fans,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, co-owner of Texas Motorplex and daughter of Motorplex founder Billy Meyer. “The movie night was also a new edition to the Stampede of Speed program, and I have to thank Don Prudhomme for coming into town to celebrate with our fans. Events like the movie night will continue to grow and make the Stampede of Speed a must-attend entertainment event.”

The Stampede of Speed event calendar will feature ticketed and non-ticketed events leading up the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. Fans can visit www.texasmotorplex.com or www.stampedeofspeed.com for more information. Highlights of the Stampede of Speed include:

Thursday, October 7 – Texas Fall Nationals sportsman qualifying (9a – 6p)

Fan Fest in downtown Waxahachie (6p – 9p)

Racing action continues at Texas Motorplex as the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals officially begins with sportsman qualifying action.

The wildly popular and free Fan Fest event will begin in downtown Waxahachie highlighting race cars interactive games, live music and family fun. A massive driver autograph session will be the highlight of the evening which will be capped off with a fireworks show.

Friday, October 8 – Friday Night Live at Texas Motorplex

For the second year in a row Friday Night Live will turn the traditional qualifying schedule on its head as music, exhibition runs and a special guest DJ will surround the Friday night NHRA pro qualifiers as they try and run to the top of their respective categories at speeds over 330 mph in under four seconds. The quickest runs of the night in Top Fuel and Funny Car will be awarded $15,000 each for their efforts with Pro Stock earning $5,000 and one Pro Stock Motorcycle rider pocketing $1,500. The night will conclude with a free after-party on the starting line.

Saturday, October 9 – Final Qualifying for NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

The last day for teams and drivers from across the country to make the highly competitive sixteen car fields will conclude on Saturday. Teams will only have two chances to make the show or be relegated to spectator status so tension will be high and the competition jumps to a new level as teams vying to be one of the lucky 16. The annual DRAW auction will begin following racing action.

Sunday, October 10 – NHRA Texas Fall Nationals Race Day

Following a massive opening ceremony the top drag racers from around the country will be racing to get one step closer to a world championship at the only playoff race in the state of Texas. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be on the line as well as the chance for racing immortality. The pits as always will be open for fans to mix and mingle with the racers throughout the day. At the conclusion of the event fans are welcome to join the winner’s circle celebration on the starting line where the Stampede of Speed will be closed with the largest fireworks display of the week.