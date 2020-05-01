Terry McMillen Offers Fans Personal Mother’s Day Shoutouts

Terry McMillen, the 2018 U.S. Nationals Top Fuel champion, is offering fans the opportunity to have him send a special message to their mom this Mother’s Day. Through the CAMEO™ Marketplace, which lets fans book a personalized video shout-out from their favorite athlete, celebrity or entertainment personality, McMillen will make himself available starting today. Understanding many people may not be able to get out and see their mothers this Mother’s Day McMillen wanted to offer a unique gift to his NHRA fans.

“I know a lot of our fans might not be able to take their moms to lunch this year or even see them if they are a first responder,” said McMillen. “I wanted to offer them the chance to send a personal message from me to their moms. NHRA is one big family and our AMALIEⓇ Motor Oil team is privileged to be a part of that family as well.”

Fans can visit https://www.cameo.com/, search for Terry McMillen, fill out the request form and click the “book now” button. For $15 McMillen will record a personalized message to the fan’s mom and deliver more horsepower than a bouquet of flowers this Mother’s Day.

“I miss seeing all the fans’ families at the track so I thought this would be the next best thing. We are hoping to get back on the track as soon as we can do it safely for everyone. We are working hard in the shop every day and we definitely want to thank all the medical professionals, first responders and especially moms at this time of year,” added McMillen.

A link will be sent to the email and any cell number (via text) that fans provide when they order their Terry McMillen CAMEO video. The CAMEO video can be downloaded via the link emailed or texted, and fans have a non-commercial and personal license to use it forever.

