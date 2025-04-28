Terry Haddock Shatters European Funny Car Records at Santa Pod

NHRA veteran Terry Haddock delivered a landmark performance this past weekend, driving and co-tuning Bob Jarrett’s Showtime Dodge Charger Funny Car to European records for both elapsed time and speed at the Festival of Power.

In the Sunday final, Haddock stormed down the Santa Pod Raceway strip with a stunning 4.124-second run at 307.88 mph, breaking the previous records of 4.169 seconds and 303.05 mph. That earlier mark, set in 2024, was Europe’s first-ever 300 mph Funny Car pass — and Haddock was the tuner behind that milestone as well. Now, tuning in tandem with Jarrett and handling driving duties himself, he has once again rewritten the European record books.

“It’s never the same conditions here,” Haddock noted. “We were running on a 55–60 degree track all weekend, and it’s really hard to get the car to go on that.” Despite the cool temps and tricky surface, the team delivered a string of competitive 4-second runs throughout the weekend — an extraordinary achievement given the unique challenges of racing in Europe.

Unlike the U.S., where nitro teams have regular access to parts, consistent track conditions, and numerous events, European Funny Car teams race only a handful of times per year. With limited opportunities to collect data and run the cars, dialing in consistent performance is no easy feat. That made the Showtime team’s weekend even more impressive, as they not only set new records but also claimed the event win in the process.

The Showtime Funny Car, now under the ownership of UK drag racing veteran Bob Jarrett, features a striking livery honoring the late Tom Hoover. Jarrett, a respected figure with decades of experience in European Funny Car racing, acquired the car from Sweden’s Speedghost Racing during the offseason and quickly set his sights on taking it to new heights.

“I’m beyond excited to take the reins of such a great, record-setting operation,” said Jarrett. “The car has already made history, and with Terry in the driver’s seat and the two of us tuning together, we’re here to win, break records, and put on one hell of a show for the fans.”

Haddock expressed his gratitude to the team, saying, “Massive thank you to Bob for the opportunity and resources to make this happen, and a huge thanks to the crew guys who worked their tails off to get it done. This is a team effort through and through.”

Fans can catch Terry Haddock, Bob Jarrett, and the Showtime team back in action at Santa Pod Raceway for the Main Event, May 23–25, where they’ll look to build on their dominant season debut.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.