Terry Haddock Races Into Las Vegas Full of Confidence

On the heels of a standout weekend at his home track, Texas Motorplex, during the always-competitive Texas NHRA FallNationals, Funny Car driver and team owner Terry Haddock is eager to tackle another challenge. This weekend at the MOPAR Las Vegas Nationals, Haddock and the Priority Systems Mechanical Services Funny Car team will face steep odds in qualifying, with 21 Funny Cars on the entry list. Two weeks ago, Haddock raced into one of the quickest Funny Car fields in history, and the veteran driver and fan favorite will be looking to duplicate that effort.

“We were happy with our effort in Dallas,” said Haddock. “This team overcame a lot of adversity throughout the weekend. We had a mechanical issue after Q1, and we worked hard to get everything fixed over the next two days. It came down to the final qualifying session, and we got the job done to get into the field. I am so proud of everyone on this team.”

This weekend, Haddock’s Funny Car team will be representing Priority Systems Mechanical Services as the primary sponsor, with support, as always, from longtime backer Concho Supply Inc. Priority Systems Mechanical Services is a full-service provider of premium heating, air conditioning, and generator services based in Kankakee, Illinois. The company has supported Terry Haddock Racing for years and will be prominently featured throughout the weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.“We are looking forward to continuing to build momentum as we wind down another successful season,” said Haddock. “We couldn’t do this without sponsors like Priority Systems Mechanical Services. They have really helped us out leading up to Vegas, and we will be excited to represent them all weekend. We also have support from Concho Supply Inc. and several other companies.”

In Dallas two weeks ago, Haddock made the field with a 4.033-second run at 310.97 mph to secure the No. 16 spot. His effort helped bring the field close to becoming the first all-three-second Funny Car field. On race day, the team stepped up even more, giving No. 1 qualifier Jack Beckman a spectacular race by posting a 4.000-second run at 315.21 mph. Haddock brought the crowd to its feet before the Christmas Tree fired, performing the longest burnout of the weekend before racing Beckman.

“We have to put on a show, and we have to entertain the crowd every chance we get,” said Haddock. “You look at drivers like John Force, Jungle Jim, (Don) Prudhomme. Those drivers were legends and entertainers. That is what I try to do every time I strap into this Priority Systems Mechanical Services Funny Car. People pay good money to come watch us race, and I want them to have fun. I love getting to drive this Funny Car, and I just want to put a smile on someone’s face.”

Haddock has been putting on a good show throughout the NHRA season, and the team has stepped up its efforts in the Countdown. They have qualified for every Countdown race they have entered, including a standout effort in Martin, Michigan, where they qualified No. 13 and beat Countdown contender and two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon in the first round. The next weekend, they qualified No. 14 in St. Louis and continued that success two weeks later in Dallas.

“We aren’t in the playoffs this season, but we are having an impact on who could win the championship,” said Haddock. “This team is working so hard. We just want to get better every race. The results are starting to come, and I have a lot of confidence in the direction of the team. Las Vegas will be another good test for us. There will be a lot of Funny Cars there, but we made the show in Dallas.”

Racing over Halloween weekend also provides all the teams with an opportunity to interact with fans at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Prior to the Texas Fall Nationals, Haddock and his team joined more than 40 other professionals at the Pre-Stage FanFest in downtown Waxahachie for a free fan event. Interacting with fans is something Haddock feels is important to growing the sport and his fan base.

“The FanFest in Dallas was awesome,” said Haddock. “There were people everywhere, and we got to sign a lot of autographs. I love getting to talk with fans about drag racing and what we get to do when we are on the road. NHRA drag racing gives fans the best experience, in my opinion. Fans get to see great racing and then come to the pits or an autograph session to meet the drivers. I have a lot going on with our race car, but I always try and make time for the fans for a photo or an autograph.”

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Haddock and the Priority Systems Mechanical Services Funny Car team will be on track for two qualifying runs on Friday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the final two qualifying sessions will set the field of the 16 quickest Funny Cars. Sunday’s elimination rounds will begin at 11 a.m., when Haddock will be looking to turn on four win lights and race into the winner’s circle.

This story was originally published on October 27, 2026.