Terminator X / X MAX Service Part Numbers Now Available From Holley

Holley‘s popular Terminator X / X MAX ECU’s are now available as standalone service parts. Featuring an integrated 1 BAR MAP sensor, real-time closed loop fueling as well as integrated nitrous and boost control, Terminator X is the perfect upgrade for your swap application. With the ability to control 4, 6 and 8 cylinder engines with a variety of trigger patterns, make the switch today and ditch that aging factory ECU. Read on to learn more!

Terminator X ECU

The standalone Terminator X ECU (Electronic Control Unit) is intended to be used as a service component for your Terminator X EFI installation. The Terminator X ECU features real-time fuel learn, high impedance injector drivers, an integrated 1bar MAP sensor, and 4 programmable inputs and outputs. The inputs and outputs are ideal for electric fans, boost control solenoids, or progressive nitrous control.

Terminator X MAX ECU

The Terminator X Max ECU features real-time fuel learn, high impedance injector drivers, an integrated 1bar MAP sensor, electronic transmission control, drive-by-wire throttle body control, and 4 programmable inputs and outputs. The inputs and outputs are ideal for electric fans, boost control solenoids, progressive nitrous control, and much more.

Terminator X Wideband Adapter Harness

This adapter harness is intended as a service component on your Terminator X EFI installation. Adapts a genuine Bosch LSU 4.9 wideband sensor to your Terminator X system.

