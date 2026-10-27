Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award Returns to Kick Off Massive NHRA Weekend in Las Vegas

One of the biggest races of the 2026 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will also feature an extra incentive for the second straight year, as the “Ted Wiens Trick or Traction Award” is back for Friday’s second qualifying session at the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The special low qualifier bonus from Ted Weins Complete Auto Service returns to the second qualifying session in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, which is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday.

The day opens with the first session at 1 p.m., with the bonus to follow during the next session. The low qualifier in the nitro categories earns $3,500, while the top qualifier in Q2 in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle gets $1,500 and $1,000, respectively.

“We are glad to be able to continue our support of the NHRA and once again be part of this huge weekend, counting down championships in Vegas,” Wiens said.

Ted Wiens Complete Auto Service is also sponsoring their two daughters in Top Dragster, Jerron Settles in Super Comp and Chad Axford in Top Dragster. Jennifer Wiens will be driving in Top Alcohol Dragster in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

Last season, Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all claimed victories in Las Vegas. This year’s race will once again be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1.

It is the 19th of 20 races in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season and the Top Fuel race has been dominated by veteran Shawn Langdon of Kalitta Motorsports. He won the first three playoff races and, entering the fifth of six playoff races, Langdon holds a 139-point lead over teammate and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta.

Langdon has eight wins and could clinch his second career world title with another big weekend – coupled with an early exit from Kalitta – in Las Vegas. Plenty of standouts will look for their own big weekend in Vegas, including Antron Brown, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett and rookie Maddi Gordon.

Brown won the most recent event in Dallas, taking plenty of momentum into the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge in his 12,000-horsepower Matco Tools Eagle Experience dragster. He has six Vegas wins, moving to third in points after the Dallas victory, and would love to end his season in style.

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“For us, we just want to peak at the right time every year,” Brown said. “We’re peaking right now halfway through the Countdown, so that feels good. We’ve got two races left and I like where we’re at. We just want to get even stronger because the teams are going to get even better next season. We’re just going to keep polishing this program and trying to make it better.

“I like where we are and where we’re headed, and we just have to keep going. We’ve got Vegas next and we’ve got two more chances to win one of these Diamond Wallys. We know we can compete and we know we can win. Once this team gets some confidence, we’re a tough competitor.”

Hagan won his sixth Las Vegas race last season and leads the points after winning four races this season. Other Funny Car contenders include second-place Jordan Vandergriff, who is 98 points back, and past world champion and Dallas winner J.R. Todd, who sits third at 119 points out.

There’s a tight battle brewing in Pro Stock, as Glenn jumped back in the points lead heading to Vegas. His lead, though, is just 14 points over Greg Stanfield, 41 more than Matt Hartford and 78 over six-time champ Greg Anderson.

Two-time world champion Herrera won last year’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge over Angie Smith. Reigning champ Richard Gadson leads the points, while six-time world champ and Dallas winner Matt Smith is third.

The MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge will also feature exciting competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals, where world champions will be crowned in several categories. The event also marks the final race of the popular JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Vegas race fans can also enjoy special pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, along with the SealMaster Track Walk. Another can’t-miss experience is Sunday’s winner’s circle celebration, where fans are invited to congratulate the Las Vegas event winners. As always, every ticket is a pit pass to the most powerful motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action as they service their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit the midway for displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 1 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by the final two rounds on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by eliminations at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit LVMS.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit NHRA.com.