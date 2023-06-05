Team Draft Kicks Off Season Six of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings started off season six Thursday night with the first ever Team Draft. The opening event on the 14-race schedule takes place this weekend at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, and will feature eight teams of five drivers each.

The evening began with the announcement of the People’s Choice winner for the final team captain, with “Daddy Dave” Comstock beating out Lizzy Musi after a month of intense online lobbying. He joined Ryan Martin, Kye Kelley, Shawn Ellington (Murder Nova), Justin Swanstrom, Mike Murillo, “Disco” Dean Karns, and Jay Boddie as the captains for the 2023 season.

Chips were selected to determine the draft order, with Karns drawing the first overall pick. He chose Jerry Bird, who will be debuting a brand new ’67 Mustang. Swanstrom had the second pick, and used it on two-time NPK event winner Jim Howe. The remaining first-round selections were Scott Taylor (picked by Murillo), Nate Sayler (Boddie), Jeff Lutz (Ellington), Robin Roberts (Martin), Kayla Morton (Comstock), and Lizzy Musi (Kelley).

The draft order was reversed for round two, then chips were drawn again prior to the third round. Mike Bowman, winner of the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, was selected in the second round by Boddie. NHRA Pro Mod driver Marty Robertson was also taken in round two by Karns.

With the selections winding down, Swanstrom found himself with the final pick in the draft. After questioning a few drivers, he selected Tony McKinney to close out the night – giving him a team composed entirely of screw-blown entries.

As was expected, there were some racers faced with the disappointing prospect of not getting drafted. Notable names that did not get picked include James “Doc” Love, Joe “Dominator” Woods, Shawn Wilhoit, James “Reaper” Goad, and David Adkins. Undrafted drivers will be put in a “reserve pool,” and are eligible to join teams that lose a member due to parts breakage or other circumstances.

TEAMS

CAPTAIN: Ryan Martin

Robin Roberts

Giuseppe Gentile

Rich Bruder

Chuck Seitsinger

CAPTAIN: Kye Kelley

Lizzy Musi

David Gates

Jay Boddie Jr.

Chris Rankin

CAPTAIN: Justin Swanstrom

Jim Howe

Kallee Mills

John Odom

Tony McKinney

CAPTAIN: Daddy Dave

Kayla Morton

“Axman” Larry Roach

Kyle Canion

Brody Melton

CAPTAIN: “Disco” Dean Karns

Jerry Bird

Marty Robertson

Larry Larson

Greg Chandler

CAPTAIN: Mike Murillo

Scott Taylor

Brandon James

James “Birdman” Finney

Randy Williams

CAPTAIN: Shawn Ellington “Murder Nova”

Jeff Lutz

Chuck Parker

Brad Eglian

Manny Alvarez

CAPTAIN: Jay Boddie

Nate Sayler

Mike Bowman

Bobby Ducote

Damon Merchant