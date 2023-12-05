TB Promotions Announces Fifth Event of 2024 at New Facility

Since 2020, TB Promotions has been bringing groundbreaking events to the bracket racing community. What started as a small, local race promotion business has turned into one of the most successful event promotion businesses in this day and age.

The TB Promotions team has become known for “trying the impossible.” We shocked the world in 2023 by moving the TB 100K to one of the most historical tracks in Kentucky, Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, KY.

“In 2023, after over a year in the making, Brian and I were finally able to land a big event at one of the most historical venues in bracket racing. Beech Bend has hosted the largest names in the sport for over 30 years. It only made sense for us to go to a place with that type of history and somewhere both of us grew up racing,” Tyler Bohannon exclaimed. “After the event came the dreaded question ‘what’s next?’ and after long conversations with each other, we are stepping up to the plate with another big event in 2024.”

Creating a company that caters to the racer’s needs and keeps them happy has been a staple of our team since the beginning. We want our racers to continue to want to come back and to be excited for our events. After the successful event that TB 100K was, it left the team thinking. Where do we go next?

In 2024, the TB 250K will visit US 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, MI, on July 25-28. The event will consist of a $50K-$250K-$50K format with a 425 entry cap.

“When Jason Peterson reached out to Tyler and me about coming to Martin, I knew the potential was there for a marquee event! With the recent absence of mega-money events in the North this year, we knew we could fill that void,” Brian Whitworth stated. “US 131 is as nice as any facility in the country. Awesome surface, great timing system, and plenty of good pit space. It was a no-brainer to go there.”

Located in central Michigan, US 131 Motorsports Park was built in 1962 and has been delivering leading-edge events to the bracket racing community. As a team, TB is excited to add to that history.

Stay tuned to the TB social media pages for more information, including pre-entry dates. 2024 is going to be an action-packed year, and they hope you’re ready!

