Taylor Vetter to Pull Double Duty in Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Dragster This Season

Taylor Vetter can’t wait to get to Auto Club Raceway at Pomona and get the 2022 season started. Vetter, who calls Las Vegas home, has been waiting patiently to make the quick jump over to Pomona so that she can get back behind the wheel of the Plan B Motorsports Top Alcohol Dragster – a car in which she made her debut in the top tier Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series category last fall. Vetter will once again be racing alongside teammate Nick Januik, who competes in Top Alcohol Funny Car.

“Last year was just the beginning for me in this class, and of course there’s a learning curve, but it’s one that I’m willing to work through,” said former NHRA Jr. dragster competitor Vetter, who methodically chipped away at learning the ropes from Super Comp to Top Dragster before finally moving up to Top Alcohol Dragster in 2021.

“We’ve done some testing recently, and we have a few new components on the car. I know we still have a way to go, but I’m just loving this class,” continued 27-year-old Vetter. “I don’t expect that we’re going to go to Pomona and set the world on fire. I only have a short amount of seat-time in this car, but I know that every time I get to drive it, I’m learning more and more.”

In addition to racing a limited schedule in Top Alcohol Dragster this season, Vetter will also compete in the Plan B Motorsports Top Dragster. She finished No. 8 in the Division 7 standings last year with the ProCharged combination and plans to continue to pursue success in the very competitive category.

“Last year, we hit a lot of races but didn’t really plan the points out too well,” she explained. “Normally, we hit around 17 races or so [between national and divisional], and some nationals don’t have Top Dragster. At those races, I’ll usually race the Super Comp car. This year, especially at the beginning of the season, I’m going to be focusing on getting more and more comfortable in the Top Alcohol Dragster. We’ll try to run the local series here in Vegas, too.

“It’s going to be a full year, and we have to thank NGK Spark Plugs, Torco Race Fuels, and Quora Distribution for getting behind us. The partners that we have are what makes this possible. Last year with their help, I was able to achieve one of my goals in racing by making my debut in Top Alcohol Dragster. Now it’s about getting better and learning how to make the car the best it can be. Then we can focus on winning.”

