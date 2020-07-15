Tasca Set To Return To NHRA Funny Car Action This Weekend At Indy

Bob Tasca III will return to NHRA competition this week in Indianapolis after being approved by his doctor to do so.

Tasca was treated for COVID-19 after being exposed to the disease at a small family gathering. The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series resumed last weekend with back-to-back races in Indianapolis on the docket. The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Funny Car team qualified second at the first race before advancing to the second round with substitute driver Jonnie Lindberg.

“I can’t wait to rejoin my team,” Tasca said. “Over the last ten days I have worked hard to get my body back in shape before I came back and also make sure I couldn’t pass COVID-19 on to my crew and now that both boxes have been checked, it’s time. I can’t thank my doctors enough for their help. I want to thank Jonnie for jumping in for me, too. It’s never easy getting in someone else’s car and hitting the gas. He did a great job.”

To be cleared, Tasca needed to test negative for COVID-19 and get a full release from his doctor.

