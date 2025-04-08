Talkin’ Funny Cars with Buddy Hull Shortlisted for People’s Telly Award

The first season of Talkin’ Funny Cars with Buddy Hull, the first television offering produced by Werner G+E LLC, has been shortlisted for the People’s Telly Award. The highly entertaining interview-style show hosted by Funny Car driver Buddy Hull was one of the most popular programs on the NHRA’s FAST channel last year, with nine shows airing beginning with the debut episode July 31, featuring Ron Capps. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens. Public voting for the People’s Telly Award is open starting today through April 18. Fans can vote here and rank the show on a five-star scale.

“This is an amazing honor and opportunity for Talkin’ Funny Cars,” said Hull. “I had a blast talking with so many interesting Funny Car drivers last season. I learned a lot, and I think all the people that tuned in got some great insight and stories from our guests. I would love to win the People’s Telly Award, and we are hoping to get a lot of five-star ratings. We will be filming season two starting in July, and we hope even more people tune in.”

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 to honor local, regional and cable television commercials. With non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after, the award has evolved with the rise of digital video to include branded content, documentary, social media, immersive and more. The Telly Awards today celebrates the best work in the video medium in an exciting new era of the moving image on and offline.

“When Buddy and I started talking about doing the show we just wanted to have fun and highlight the interesting personalities that drive NHRA Funny Cars,” said Elon Werner, president of Werner G+E, LLC. “The response from fans who watched the show was very gratifying. To get shortlisted for the People’s Telly Award is a big honor and we also submitted shows for other possible awards. I have to thank all the drivers who participated, Warren Evans who helped produce and edit the shows and the NHRA for broadcasting the show on their FAST channel.”

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving over 13,000 entries globally from six continents and all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Fans who missed watching Talkin’ Funny Cars with Buddy Hull on the NHRA FAST Channel can watch all episodes on the show’s YouTube channel.

This story was originally published on April 8, 2025.