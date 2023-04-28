Talbert Manufacturing Named Presenting Sponsor of PDRA Northern Nationals

Talbert Manufacturing Inc., a manufacturer of heavy capacity trailers and specialized transportation equipment, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) return to U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan. The PDRA Northern Nationals presented by Talbert Manufacturing will take place Aug. 3-5 in conjunction with U.S. 131’s Northern Nationals featuring Top Fuel dragsters, nostalgia Top Fuel and Funny Cars, jet cars, and more.

“Talbert Manufacturing and the Tanner family have been a part of the PDRA since our very first season,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “From supporting the Jr. Dragster classes to now taking the presenting sponsor role for the Northern Nationals, Talbert Manufacturing has been a valued partner of the PDRA. We appreciate their continued support, and we hope our racers and fans consider Talbert Manufacturing when making their next trailer purchase.”

Located in northwest Indiana, Talbert Manufacturing has been serving the transportation industry since 1938 for custom trailers covering commercial, construction, transportation, utility, military, government, aerospace, agriculture, oil field, rail, and energy applications, as well as inner plant material handling movers and manufacturing systems.

Andy Tanner, the president of Talbert Manufacturing, has had a first-hand look at the PDRA’s growth from its inaugural season in 2014 to this year, which marks the series’ 10th season. His daughter, Lexi, claimed the first-ever PDRA trophy when she won in Top Jr. Dragster at the 2014 season opener. In 2016, Lexi and older brother Preston doubled up to win the PDRA Top Jr. Dragster and Pro Jr. Dragster world championships, respectively. Preston now races in WS Construction Pro Boost presented by P2 Contracting and Ty-Drive, while Lexi competes in M&M Transmission Pro 632. Both drivers collected wins last season.

“We just felt really strongly that Martin is a great track and PDRA is the best organization we’ve raced with, and we just wanted to get them back together,” Tanner said. “That was important to us. We’re going to let all of our folks know that this is a close race and to come check it out. We’re excited to have this race back in our backyard.”

The Northern Nationals is a staple event on the U.S. 131 Motorsports Park schedule. Though the PDRA has held races at Martin in the past, this is the first time the series will join the U.S. 131 Northern Nationals lineup. Along with the PDRA’s professional, sportsman, and Jr. Dragster classes, the Northern Nationals will include modern-day Top Fuel dragsters, front-engine Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters, Outlaw Nostalgia Nitro Funny Cars, jet cars, and a wheelstander.

For more info on the PDRA Northern Nationals presented by Talbert Manufacturing, visit www.PDRA660.com.

