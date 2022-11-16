Connect with us

System 1 Expands Oil Filter Offerings

System 1 Filtration Products has expanded its lineup of cleanable oil filters to include an extra-tall model that’s 7-3/4” in length, 3-3/4” in diameter, and ideally suited for robust automotive and light duty truck use. It’s equipped with a 35-micron stainless steel element that provides excellent filtration of lubricants up to 20W-50 while maintaining unrestricted flow.

Important benefits include the ability to easily examine engine oil and identify potential problems while also providing long-term savings by eliminating the need to constantly replace ordinary oil filters. Naturally, they won’t clog or restrict flow like paper element oil filters.

A precision machined, black anodized billet aluminum housing, in-spection cap, stainless steel filter element and O-rings (Buna or Viton) are included, as are 1” -12 and 1” -16 thread pitch adapters for use with most automotive plus Cummins (Ram) and Ford diesel applications. Additionally, 13/16-16, 3/4-16 SAE and Metric adapters are available.

For details on the complete line of oil and fuel filters, oil pumps and related products manufactured in-house at System 1’s Tulare, CA facility visit www.System1filters.com or call 559-687-1955.

