System 1 Expands Diesel Filter Lineup

Proper oil filtration is a key component to ensuring a long service life for diesel engines. System 1 Filters offers a full compliment of highly effective, money-saving cleanable and re-usable spin-on units for a wide range of diesel applications —including the latest Ford Powerstroke, Chevy Duramax and Ram/Cummins light truck engines.

The housings are CNC-machined from billet aluminum in Sy stem 1’s Tulare, CA manufacturing facility, black anodized, and fitted with 35-micron stainless steel mesh elements. A 75-micron element is optional for the larger sizes.

System 1’s 600 Series filters measure 3-3/4” in diameter and are 5-3/4” long and intended for light truck use. The larger 800 Series, at 5” in diameter and 9-1/4” length, can be employed in big rig trucks, farming and industrial equipment, as well as marine applications. For extreme duty use, including Tractor Pulling, System 1’s 900 Series at 12-1/4” long provides maximum filtration.

Cleaning the element is easily accomplished using readily available materials, and saves money in the long run compared to disposable filters. The ability to inspect the oil and catch potential engine problems early can also pay dividends. For details visit System 1’s newly-revamped website at www.System1Filters.com or call company at 559-687-1955.

