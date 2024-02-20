Syngenta Introduces GHX to John Force Racing Partnership

Syngenta has extended its associate partnership with John Force Racing by adding GHX™, a straight up seed buying experience that helps farmers maximize the profit potential of their acres on the side of the John Force Racing hot rods throughout the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

“Having a partner continue with you, that’s the goal. Syngenta has been good to John Force Racing for the past two years and we’re happy to have them continue,” said John Force, Founder and CEO of John Force Racing. “We want to continue to take care of their customers at the races. We have a good time in our hospitality, and we enjoy getting to meet their guests. They see value in that, they see its importance. I hope we get to do a lot of celebrating in winners circle with them this year.”

“We are excited to have GHX named as the official agricultural seed of John Force Racing for the 2024 NHRA Drag Racing Series,” says Kelsey Hart, Omni Integrated Marketing Manager, GHX. “Just as John Force Racing looks forward to a winning season on the track, farmers are winning in the field with GHX.”

“Drag racing is one of the most exciting sports in the world. Behind that horsepower is a powerful combination of people and technology that maximizes speed on the track – no different than how we maximize the potential of our farmers’ acres with GHX. As we power the next generation of farming, we are proud to partner with the next generation of racing and John Force Racing.”

John Force Racing kicked off the year with the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park, where Austin Prock and the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet team earned No. 1 Qualifier and took home the win. The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing season will begin March 8-10 with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.