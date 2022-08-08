Connect with us

News

Sweetleaf Stevia to Back Mountain Motor Pro Stock for NHRA National Events

Published

The NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock season gets back underway with the Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainerd, MN over the August 19-21 weekend. MMPSA is pleased to announce that SweetLeaf brand Stevia Water Drops will be the official presenting sponsor for Mountain Motor Pro Stock for the remaining three NHRA events of 2022. In addition to the Lucas Oil Nationals, you can catch the 820-plus-cubic-inch behemoths at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US Nationals in Indianapolis and the NHRA Carolina Nationals in Charlotte, NC.

“We are thrilled to partner with SweetLeaf for these NHRA events. Mountain Motor Pro Stock is all about naturally produced horsepower and lots of it, so SweetLeaf is a good fit for us,” said JR Carr, winner of the NHRA Virginia Nationals and reigning Lucas Oil Nationals Champion. “As we move into the cooler fall weather conditions we are looking at putting some big numbers up on the board.”

SweetLeaf’s Better than Sugar is a zero calorie, all-natural sugar substitute. It measures and bakes cup for cup just like sugar. Whether enjoying your favorite beverage or preparing a baked good, choose SweetLeaf Stevia as a healthy alternative. You can find SweetlLeaf products at Menard’s, and online or at fine retailers. To learn more about SweetlLeaf product offerings visit them at sweetleaf.com.

Before the event, SweetLeaf will be hosting a driver autograph session at Menards in Baxter, MN on Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 – 6:30pm. The event will be featuring Tony Gillig and his Pro Stock car, Bill Neri, and Top Fuel World Champion Tony Schumacher.

Qualifying at Brainerd International Raceway begins for the Lucas Oil Nationals in Brainerd on Friday, August 19 at 1:15 and 5 pm.

