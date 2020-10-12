Sweet 16 3.0 – Qualifying Results

North America’s best drag radial racers have converged on South Georgia Motorsports Park for over a week of racing with Duck X Productions, beginning with Sweet 16 3.0. Qualifying kicked off over the weekend, with eliminations set to begin Monday evening.

The second-chance races for Pro 275 and X275 are scheduled to begin around 5 p.m., with Sweet 16 eliminations following around 6:30-7 p.m.

Radial Vs. The World

Chassis builder David Reese rocketed to the top spot in Radial vs. the World in his screw-blown, Noonan small-block-powered ’19 Camaro with a 3.531-second, 211.33 mph rip down the Valdosta eighth mile. He’s followed by Radial vs. the World newcomer JR Gray, who is making the move to class racing after running off the competition in grudge racing. Gray put his nitrous-assisted, Musi-powered ’20 Camaro in the No. 2 spot on the strength of a 3.567 at 206.45. Stevie “Fast” Jackson, who tunes both Gray and Marcus Birt (No. 4), qualified third in his infamous screw-blown “Shadow 2.0” ’15 Camaro with a 3.569 at 209.10.

X275

Small-blocks ruled qualifying in X275, where Manny Buginga’s 4.238 at 170.04 in his turbocharged Mustang leads the way. Charles Hull qualified No. 2 in his turbo ’92 Mustang with a 4.251 at 168.14, while Ron Rhodes is representing the nitrous contingent with his classic ’68 Camaro in the No. 3 spot with a 4.257 at 166.70.

Pro 275

Proline Racing co-founder Eric Dillard was tapped to wheel Manny Buginga’s ProCharger-boosted ’02 Mustang in Pro 275 this week. He set the pace with a brutal 3.777 at 194.80. Jeff Miller in the high-flying “Bumblebee” Camaro chased closely with a 3.792 at 198.96 to qualify No. 2. RvW hero Marty Stinnett is third in his popular turbocharged, small-block Mustang with a 3.814 at 198.09.

