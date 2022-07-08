S&W Race Cars ‘Top Comp’ Total Benefits Program Returns

S&W Race Cars announced the launch of their wildly successful Top Comp benefits card program a decade ago, which provided members with discounts on their USA Made chassis and suspension components. Due to popular demand and to assist their valued customers with rising production and shipping costs, the Top Comp program is back!

TC Total Benefits Gold Card members will receive a 10% discount on over 4,000 S&W manufactured in the USA products, for 12 months. In addition, special bonuses will be offered throughout the year. The yearly membership fee is only $99.99, which will pay for itself quickly when purchasing components for your next race car or performance street build, upgrade, repair or restoration.

“The decision to relaunch the TC discount program was unanimous,” stated Jill Fazes, Marketing Director. “It was well received in 2012 and we believe our customers will seize this savings opportunity once again.”

The Total Benefits Gold Card is available online at https://www.swracecars.com/ or call Toll Free (800) 523-3353 P/N: TCGOLD

For additional information, please call Toll Free 1-800-532-3353 and/or visit S&W at www.swracecars.com