S&W Performance Group Releases New LS Series Motor Plates

The S&W Performance Group has introduced two direct fit aluminum motor plates, designed to fit General Motors LS Series engines. The new LS motor plates, as well as S&W’s complete line of direct fit door car, dragster, altered and funny car motor and mid plates, are engineered to help to eliminate frame flex and rotational engine movement, while providing additional header clearance.

The one piece plates have an overall size of 36″ x 12″ and fit GM LS1, LS2, LS3, LS6, LS7, LSA, LS9 and LSX engines. Each plate is precision waterjet cut in-house from 1/4″ thick 6061-T6 aluminum and are available with or without the turbo notches.

“Customer requests are frequently called into our office and also made in-person to our sales representatives, while at the track. The development of the one piece LS Series motor plates, as with many of our competition components and performance street parts, was driven by customer demand,” said Jill Fazekas, S&W’s Marketing Director. “Our goal is to satisfy our customer’s needs and produce products that perform repeatedly.”

The motor plates will arrive with a bare finish and are ready to bolt-in or they can be finished as desired, before installation. The new additions will bring S&W’s direct-fit LS Series motor plate total to three, as they join their existing 2-piece style.

LS One Piece Motor Plate – P/N 20-213F – $140.95

LS One Piece Motor Plate with Turbo Notch – P/N 20-213F-T – $140.95

LS Two Piece Motor Plate – P/N 20-213 – $140.95

For additional information, please contact S&W at 1-800-532-3353 or visit www.swracecars.com.

Comments