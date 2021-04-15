S&W Performance Group Co-Owner Vonda Weney Passes at Age 83

The Weney family has announced that devoted wife, mother, accomplished businesswoman and adventurer, Vonda Lee Weney, passed away peacefully on April 7th, 2021.

Vonda was an extraordinary woman. She was born in Pennsylvania on May 16th, 1937 and grew up on her parents East Coventry Township, PA farm. That is where she developed her love of animals, appreciation of nature and taste for adventure. Vonda’s grand adventure began in her late teen’s, when she married her high school sweetheart, Walter. After the birth of her fourth child, the young dynamic homemaker decided to continue her education and become a travel agent. At the same time, she assisted Walt in every imaginable way as they established their first business, S&W Race Cars. As S&W grew, the couple started three additional businesses, which Vonda also managed. During her adult years, Mrs. Weney also worked as a bookkeeper, township auditor and logged many hours as a volunteer at the Avalon Garden Club and Pottstown, PA Hospital.

She always found a way to balance family, business and adventure. Vonda enjoyed the company of her family, beloved cat Smokey, friends and socializing at the drag races. One of her greatest accomplishments was learning how to scuba dive, because she didn’t even know how to swim. She also earned her pilots license so she and her husband could fly their small plane together. Some of her favorite hobbies included; sailing & motor boating, painting, crafts, reading, exercising & walking. Having fun was important to her, but she was very competitive when it came to skiing, golf and other physical sports. In her 60’s, Vonda finished in the top 5 of her age group, during a national rowing competition!

Vonda and Walt went on many adventures together, during their 66 year marriage. They traveled most of the 50 States and many parts of the World, while drag racing with their family and while taking personal vacations. Mr. & Mrs. Weney spent their retirement years with a beautiful view of the ocean, while living in Florida and New Jersey. The dynamic duo returned home, to Pennsylvania, in 2019.

Vonda was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Walter, son Scott and brother John Ruoss. She is survived by children; Gary Weney, Terri (Weney) Gdowik, Michael Weney and sister Verna Walters. Also, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, daughter-in-laws; Candi Weney, Marlene Weney and son-in-law Mike Gdowik.

Services will be private for family members.

