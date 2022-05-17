Connect with us

S&W Performance Group Acquired by Private Investment Firm
Published

The S&W Performance Group, a 63-year-old, world-renowned drag racing and performance street vehicle chassis and components manufacturer, has been acquired by an automotive enthusiast-owned private investment firm.

The acquisition was the first of two major announcements made on Tuesday, by S&W’s President, Terri (Weney) Gdowik.

“I have decided to step away from ownership and into retirement. It was a difficult decision, as I have devoted my life to our family business and thoroughly enjoyed piloting S&W into its sixth successful decade,” stated Terri. “A sincere thank you is extended to the customers, employees and business partners who have contributed to our success. I’m confident my father’s founding mission will continue to be achieved and his company will thrive well into the future, under the direction of two long-time business associates and personal friends; Ken Wible and Jay Lankford.”

S&W has been headquartered in Spring City, Pennsylvania, since 1959 and it will remain rooted there. Your favorite experienced, knowledgeable and talented team members will also remain in place and continue to be at your disposal. In addition, both Wible and Lankford bring extensive corporate automotive industry experience to the table, creating a winning combination. Based on customer feedback, manufacturing equipment and process upgrades will become clear, resulting in increased efficiency and improved products. They will also continue to preserve existing and develop new vendor partnerships, which will keep the pipeline full.

“S&W is an iconic brand. During the transition, Jay and I will be working closely with Terri and our management team, to ensure we respect its heritage while building value,” said Wible. “Ongoing investments will be made, to provide our valued customers with premium quality products, unsurpassed service and industry leading technical support, long into the future.”

For additional information, please call Toll Free 1-800-532-3353 and/or visit S&W at www.swracecars.com

