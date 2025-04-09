Summit Racing Mid-West Drag Racing Series Opens 2025 Season at Xtreme Raceway Park

The 2025 season of the Summit Racing Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS), presented by J&A Service, begins April 11–12 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas, with the Xtreme Nationals.

Over $50,000 in total prize money will be awarded across several racing categories, including Stroud Safety Pro Mod presented by Larry Jeffers Race Cars, FuelTech Pro 4.20, Icon Forged Pistons Top Dragster presented by Race Star Wheels, Compressed Air Supercharging Top Sportsman, Race Star Wheels Pro Junior, and Zimmerman Sportsman Junior. Additionally, Xtreme Raceway Park will host races in Xtreme Iron Man Pro Mod, Old School Back Half, 5.0 / 5.80 / 7.0 Index, 4.50 Pro Mod Bike, and VW Brackets.

Testing sessions will take place April 9–10, followed by qualifying rounds starting April 11.

In the Stroud Safety Pro Mod category, the field features a variety of engine combinations, including supercharged, turbo, and nitrous setups. While Keith Haney is pursuing a record third series championship, the defending 2024 champion Mark Micke will not participate in this opening event.

The FuelTech Pro 4.20 category will see two-time defending champion Dave Pierce return with his Purple Gorilla Firebird.

Icon Forged Pistons Top Dragster champion Jordan Eperjesi returns to defend her 2024 title. Jeremy Maples, runner-up in 2024, will compete in both Top Dragster and debut a new car in the Top Sportsman class.

In the Compressed Air Supercharging Top Sportsman category, three-time champion Rod Moore will compete against notable challengers Mark Griffin, Tina Pierce, and Jeremy Maples.

All MWDRS events will be streamed live and free for the 2025 season on the series’ official YouTube and Facebook channels.

Viewers can watch the live streams at https://www.youtube.com/@MWDRS

and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mwdrs1.

This story was originally published on April 9, 2025.