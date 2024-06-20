Summit Racing Expands Leadership Role in Drag Racing with the Creation of New Traction Compound

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) is proud to release to the sport a historic improvement in track preparation with the creation of a new generation of traction compound. Summit Racing’s Pro Trac traction compound was created and extensively tested as a joint effort between industry leaders Summit Racing Equipment, Bill Bader Jr., owner of Summit Motorsports Park, and Total Venue Concepts owner Kurt Johnson.

The idea for this new generation of traction compound was born during the great glue shortage our industry experienced. Summit Racing’s Chief Marketing Officer Al Noe saw firsthand what happened to the business of owning a drag racing facility during the shortage. A drag racing enthusiast, Al wanted to ensure that drag racing facilities would not be squeezed or priced out of business. Using the immense buying power of Summit Racing Equipment to secure the components, Al then recruited Bill Bader Jr. and Kurt Johnson to form a dream team that would work for two years to create not just another traction compound, but one that would be priced more affordably for the facilities and one that would work differently than what is currently available.

Summit Pro Trac has been extensively tested by Bill and Evan Bader at Summit Motorsports Park in Northern Ohio in weather conditions that cover the spectrum. This product was privately tested in a double-blind test with select racers as well as SMP events that exceeded 400 cars of all types. The testing proved better results than anyone expected. Bader explained, “During our double-blind test, Summit Pro Trac outperformed ‘brand x’ with cars running one hundredth quicker in the Pro Trac lane. Cars were both faster and more consistent. Summit Pro Trac has exceeded my expectations and will be used confidently at all Summit Motorsports Park produced events in 2024.”

Summit Pro Trac is a unique product in that it is uniquely designed for longevity. During a normal race day, the initial prep goes away the more use the track sees and track prep workers spend their entire day getting the traction back. With Summit Pro Trac, the traction compound gets better as the day progresses not worse. To prove this concept, the SMP track was reviewed two days after the last event had ended. The surface was still race-ready and had not lost any grip after two days of non-use and ex to the elements. “I was amazed when I walked the track on the Monday after a very cold Saturday night race in April and the track was ripping my shoes off,” said Bader. “That Saturday night ambient temperature was in the 40’s and the track temp was in the upper 50’s. The track stayed tight, sticky, consistent, and fast!”

“WDRA is honored to help launch Summit Pro Trac,” said WDRA’s Skooter Peaco. “The team at WDRA has been on site with Bill and Evan during some of these tests and we have seen this unique product in use firsthand. Having known Bill personally for 30 years, I know that he wouldn’t put his name on this project unless this was a major improvement for fellow track owners and the sport itself,” continued Peaco.

Jon O’Neal with WDRA stated, “We are gathering data from Bill and Kurt and our WDRA team will assist not only WDRA track owners but any owner that uses this product regardless of sanction. Bill and Kurt can only take so many phone calls so WDRA will be a resource for any track that needs help. This is great for the sport and WDRA will do our part to help educate track owners on the benefits of using this product.”

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024.