Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Summit Racing Expands Leadership Role in Drag Racing with the Creation of New Traction Compound

Published

The World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) is proud to release to the sport a historic improvement in track preparation with the creation of a new generation of traction compound. Summit Racing’s Pro Trac traction compound was created and extensively tested as a joint effort between industry leaders Summit Racing Equipment, Bill Bader Jr., owner of Summit Motorsports Park, and Total Venue Concepts owner Kurt Johnson. 

The idea for this new generation of traction compound was born during the great glue shortage our industry experienced. Summit Racing’s Chief Marketing Officer Al Noe saw firsthand what happened to the business of owning a drag racing facility during the shortage. A drag racing enthusiast, Al wanted to ensure that drag racing facilities would not be squeezed or priced out of business. Using the immense buying power of Summit Racing Equipment to secure the components, Al then recruited Bill Bader Jr. and Kurt Johnson to form a dream team that would work for two years to create not just another traction compound, but one that would be priced more affordably for the facilities and one that would work differently than what is currently available.       

Summit Pro Trac has been extensively tested by Bill and Evan Bader at Summit Motorsports Park in Northern Ohio in weather conditions that cover the spectrum. This product was privately tested in a double-blind test with select racers as well as SMP events that exceeded 400 cars of all types. The testing proved better results than anyone expected. Bader explained, “During our double-blind test, Summit Pro Trac outperformed ‘brand x’ with cars running one hundredth quicker in the Pro Trac lane. Cars were both faster and more consistent. Summit Pro Trac has exceeded my expectations and will be used confidently at all Summit Motorsports Park produced events in 2024.”

Summit Pro Trac is a unique product in that it is uniquely designed for longevity.  During a normal race day, the initial prep goes away the more use the track sees and track prep workers spend their entire day getting the traction back. With Summit Pro Trac, the traction compound gets better as the day progresses not worse. To prove this concept, the SMP track was reviewed two days after the last event had ended. The surface was still race-ready and had not lost any grip after two days of non-use and ex to the elements. “I was amazed when I walked the track on the Monday after a very cold Saturday night race in April and the track was ripping my shoes off,” said Bader. “That Saturday night ambient temperature was in the 40’s and the track temp was in the upper 50’s. The track stayed tight, sticky, consistent, and fast!”

“WDRA is honored to help launch Summit Pro Trac,” said WDRA’s Skooter Peaco. “The team at WDRA has been on site with Bill and Evan during some of these tests and we have seen this unique product in use firsthand. Having known Bill personally for 30 years, I know that he wouldn’t put his name on this project unless this was a major improvement for fellow track owners and the sport itself,” continued Peaco.

Jon O’Neal with WDRA stated, “We are gathering data from Bill and Kurt and our WDRA team will assist not only WDRA track owners but any owner that uses this product regardless of sanction. Bill and Kurt can only take so many phone calls so WDRA will be a resource for any track that needs help. This is great for the sport and WDRA will do our part to help educate track owners on the benefits of using this product.”

This story was originally published on June 20, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.