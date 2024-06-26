Summit Racing Equipment Steps Up Again for Drag Race Bracket Bonanza with Biggest Prize Packages of Season

Summit Racing Equipment has expanded its support of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), the first dynamic bracket competition for drag racing fans, for this weekend’s Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio. This weekend in addition to the five category winning plaques traditionally signed by the national event winners, Summit Racing Equipment will award the top three finishers Summit Racing gift certificates. Four lucky winners will also have the chance to win super fan packs that include a Summit Gear Bag and a Summit Racing Double Seat with Cooler Tabel combo from Summit Racing. These prizes will go to players that interact with DRBB on social media and two DRBB players will be selected at random after the brackets close and win just for filling out brackets, proving the DRBB mantra of “Pick Your Drivers and Win Cool Prizes.”



“This weekend will be filled with winners from the four pro classes, who will pick up Wallys and the famed Norwalk Ice Cream Scoop, as well as over a dozen Drag Race Bracket Bonanza players,” said Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. “Thanks to Summit Racing fans who finish in the top three will walk out with gift certificates and four lucky fans will win Summit Racing super fan packs that include gear bags and a combo cooler and folding chairs. We appreciate the support from Summit Racing and be sure to check out our social media for all the details.”

This weekend marks the second consecutive race for DRBB to have a race sponsor. Last weekend Hagan Cattle Company awarded premium beef to the players who scored the most points overall and in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle with their bracket picks. Thousands of brackets have been filled out this season and each race there are new players and winners from across the country. The continued support from Summit Racing has made DRBB the must-play bracket fantasy game in motorsports.



“Seeing the immediate popularity and fan engagement with Drag Race Bracket Bonanza caught my eye last year and when the opportunity was presented for Summit Racing Equipment to get involved with the fans, it just made sense,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Motorsports and Events Manager. “We wanted to support as many elements as possible with an emphasis around our NHRA national event in Norwalk, of course, but we are looking forward to seeing a lot of winners receive and use Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates all season.”

In addition to the Summit Racing gift certificates four fans will win Summit Racing™ Gear Bags, designed to carry race gear to the track, Summit Racing™ gear bags will keep their helmet, driving jacket, gloves, and other gear clean and organized. Summit Racing™ Double Seats with Cooler Table will also be awarded and this is the ultimate setup for the racetrack, camping, backyard cookouts, or just about anywhere. They feature two Summit Racing™ logo chairs with an insulated cooler table and drink holders in the center. Best of all, the whole thing folds up and slips into a carrying bag for total portability.

“Having the additional prizes from Summit Racing for our followers on social media and two lucky players that will randomly be drawn after the brackets close on Sunday makes playing Drag Race Bracket Bonanza even more fun,” said Werner. “I want people to first have fun engaging with NHRA drag racing and their favorite drivers or teams. The second goal is to connect sponsors with our growing pool of players of all ages. Finally, we want to grow the NHRA fan base by giving our fans an opportunity to invite their non-NHRA fans into our sport through a fun game everyone can play.”



Brackets will open for the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals Saturday, June 29, approximately 30 minutes after qualifying concludes. The brackets will close just before the first pair of Top Fuel dragsters take the Christmas Tree on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can sign up any time at www.dragracebracketbonanza.com. Once fans are in the game, they will receive the Densy’s Deets Tip Sheet on Friday via email as well as two reminder emails regarding filling out their brackets. Fans can also sign up for text notifications.

This story was originally published on June 26, 2024.