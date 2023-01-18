Connect with us

IHRA

Summit Racing Equipment Renews Commitment to IHRA Programs for 2023

Summit Racing Equipment and the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) announced today the longest series partnership in drag racing has been extended through the 2023 season.

The IHRA Summit SuperSeries is the most recognized and most prestigious program in bracket racing. The program, which includes the IHRA Summit Team Finals and IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals, has been in effect since 2002. It is the World Championship for thousands of IHRA member-track racers each season, held at IHRA-sanctioned member tracks across North America.

“We are proud to be part of this long-standing partnership,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports and Events Manager. “We understand and appreciate the time and dedication that it takes to prepare for and compete in Sportsman racing. Being a part of this program gives us the chance to support drag racing while giving back to the racers who choose Summit Racing Equipment as their partner in performance.”

IHRA Summit SuperSeries track champions from all over North America were represented in Top (Box), Mod (No Box), Sportsman and Junior Dragster at the 2022 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals. 

Jared Ledford (Top), Grant Zimmerman (Mod), Larry Doty (Sportsman) and Aubrey Loy (Junior Dragster) captured 2022 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Championships at Holly Springs Motorsports. Todd Payne was recognized a second straight year as the highest finishing Electric Vehicle driver.

“We are so pleased to join with Summit Racing Equipment and continue to show our support and commitment to the grassroots, Sportsman racers,” IHRA Owner and CEO Larry Jeffers said. “The IHRA Summit SuperSeries is a name the racers and tracks trust. It continues to stand the test of time as the best program out there for our member tracks and racers.”

For more information about Summit Racing Equipment visit SummitRacing.com

For more information about becoming an IHRA member and participating in the Summit SuperSeries program, click here or email [email protected].

