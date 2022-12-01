Summit Racing Equipment Joins World Drag Racing Alliance

The World Drag Racing Alliance announced today that the newly created sanctioning body and Summit Racing Equipment have created an alliance to support the bracket racing community with Summit Racing’s new sponsorship of the WDRA Sportsman Drag Racing Series. The quarter million-dollar Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series (SSDRS) will include the race for the track championship at member WDRA tracks during the year, the WDRA Summit Bracket Finals series of events and the WDRA Summit World Championships at Darlington Dragway to conclude the season.

“We are beyond thrilled to have the leading supporter of sportsman racing programs join the WDRA in providing huge opportunity and national exposure to our network of US and Canadian member tracks and the bracket racers that support them,” said WDRA’s Don Scott. “Summit Racing Equipment has a long history of supporting their drag racing customers and we look forward to doing our part to carry on that tradition,” said Scott.

The Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series will begin January 1, 2023 and the goal of the program is to find the best racers at each WDRA member track and gather them together in head-to-head competition at the Summit Bracket Finals and the individual WDRA track champions at the Summit World Finals at Darlington Dragway in October.

“Sportsman racers along with the facilities and entities that support them will always remain as a keystone of the Summit Racing Equipment family,” said Motorsports and Events Manager Jim Greenleaf.

“The opportunity to work with the WDRA, the facility owners and operators, and every racer in the program is a point of pride for us. I look forward to shaking hands with an inaugural set of Summit World Champions in the winners circle this fall.”

Racers can begin registering for the WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series January 1st, 2023. Registration information will be announced in the coming weeks.