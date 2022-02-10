Summit Racing Equipment joins Stringer Performance and TF’s Clay Millican for 2022 season

Summit Racing Equipment will join Stringer Performance as a major sponsor partner for the entire 2022 NHRA drag racing season beginning with the Winternationals in Pomona.

Championship driver, Clay Millican, will again pilot his Parts Plus Top Fuel dragster at over 330 mph while campaigning the Summit brand in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Stringer Performance race teams have always used products from Summit Racing Equipment and now will proudly showcase them on their 11,000 horsepower dragster.

“Owning a professional drag racing team has always been a childhood dream of mine that has come true and now partnering Summit Racing Equipment with Clay is a big part of keeping that dream alive,” said team owner Doug Stringer.

Clay Millican not only drives the Stringer-owned Top Fuel dragster, but he also is a major player in the social media world and will continue to drive custom content related to Summit Racing products with current well-known brand ambassadors that share the same passion for both personal and professional car building.

“I have used parts and pieces from Summit for all my project vehicles and now to have them not only in but on the side of my race car is just plain cool. One of my favorite things to do is get together with my good buddy and Summit racer, Jeff Lutz, to work on some really neat cars and trucks that we love to share with followers on social media,” Millican said.

Summit Racing Equipment’s head of motorsports, Jim Greenleaf, is no stranger to the world of professional drag racing as he has the Summit brand with many current and former world champions and Hall of Fame drivers across all the major professional and sportsman categories within NHRA. Summit is also involved in high-profile drag racing events nationwide that support everything from grassroots junior drag racing to automotive television and social media stars.

“We are excited to have Clay as part of the Summit Team. He has been a great supporter of our race programs for many years,” said Jim Greenleaf, motorsports & events manager for Summit Racing Equipment. “We are looking forward to an action-packed season of NHRA Camping World Drag Racing and celebrating in the winner circle with Clay and the team.”

As part of the overall 2022 program, Stringer Performance will work with Summit to create a custom primary paint scheme for their annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals held every year at the Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, OH. Fans can also look forward to more details and a sneak peek of the Summit Racing Equipment dragster in the near future closer to their June event.

