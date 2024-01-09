Summit Racing Equipment, IHRA Extend Longest Series Partnership in Bracket Racing

They continue to do so with today’s announcement as the longest series partnership in bracket drag racing that has been extended through the 2024 season.

For more than two decades, Summit Racing Equipment and the International Hot Rod Association have set the standard in bracket racing.

The IHRA Summit SuperSeries is the most prestigious championship program in bracket racing, with over $275,000 in payouts and prizes awarded to the racers in 2023. The program, which dates back to 2002, includes the IHRA Summit Team Finals and IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals.

This is the world championship for thousands of IHRA-member racers each season, held at IHRA-sanctioned member tracks across North America. IHRA Summit SuperSeries track champions, divisional champions and winners of IHRA Sportsman Spectacular events from all over North America were represented in Top (Box), Mod (No Box), Sportsman, Motorcycle and Junior Dragster at the 2023 IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals at Holly Springs Motorsports.

They competed for big checks from Summit Racing Equipment, special IHRA Ironman World Champion trophies, IHRA gold cards, World Championship diamond rings and grand prizes in the five different classes.

“Summit Racing is proud to be able to extend our long-term partnership with IHRA. The Summit SuperSeries was built to support the local racers and race facilities around the country,” said Summit Racing Equipment’s Motorsports and Events Manager Jim Greenleaf. “We are excited to be able to support a program that gives the grassroots racers an opportunity to race for a national championship that starts by supporting their local tracks.”

Jeromy Hefler (Top), Wesley Lockhart (Mod), Aaron Richards (Sportsman), Kane Austin (Motorcycle) and AJ Leung (Junior Dragster) were the best of the best in earning IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Championships in 2023.

“We appreciate Summit Racing Equipment’s continued support of the grassroots sportsman racer,” IHRA Owner and CEO Larry Jeffers said. “No other program has the history and outstanding track record of the IHRA Summit SuperSeries. We continue to work with Summit Racing Equipment to make the premier championship in bracket racing even better.”

For more information about Summit Racing Equipment, visit SummitRacing.com.