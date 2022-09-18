Summit Motorsports Park’s Keil, Buchanan, Sheppeard & Balcom Big-time Winners at Summit Racing Series ET Finals

Team Summit Motorsports Park stood out at the NHRA North Central Division 3 Summit Racing Series ET Finals on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Edelbrock Super Pro racer and 2022 class champion Carl Keil won in Super Pro.

Edelbrock Pro racer and 2022 class champion A.J. Buchanan won in Pro, after racing Edelbrock Pro crackerjack John Gregory.

Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike hotshot Garreth Sheppeard won in Motorcycle, after racing 2022 Wiseco/Cycle Tech Super Bike champion Jeremy Hicks.

By the time the curtain came down on the exciting event, Team Summit Motorsports Park — known as the Summit Outlaws for the weekend — had jumped from eleventh-place to a fine second-place finish!

By earning wins at this event, Keil, Buchanan and Sheppeard are now qualified to take part in the NHRA Summit Racing Series National Championship at the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals presented by Pennzoil, Oct. 27-30, 2022 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Also successful at the event was Edelbrock Sportsman Delivered on Time by TFC Transportation racer — and 2022 class champion — Codie Balcom, who won in the Sunoco Sportsman Race of Champions on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” said Bill Bader Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. “Together, they showed what Summit Motorsports Park racers are made of, and to have four of them, Carl, A.J., Garreth and Codie, earn wins among all of the tremendously tough competitors, makes me, my wife, Jayme and the rest of our Summit Motorsports Park family, very proud.”

