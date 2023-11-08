Summit Motorsports Park to Stage Showstopping Entertainment & Surprises in 2024

Extraordinary entertainment, magical moments, rousing racing and professionally produced events will all be part of the 2024 season at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

There will be enhanced elaborate events, amazing added attractions and familiar favorites, and it will all add up to an exceptional experience for racers and race fans.

The 47th Annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire is being completely reimagined and reinvigorated, and added elements include four Top Fuel cars to complement four Funny Cars, a jet engine-powered Freightliner truck, NHRA Lucas Oil Top Alcohol Dragsters and Top Alcohol Funny Cars in eight-car fields, two 280 mph jet engine-powered Funny Cars and pyrotechnics all around. Additionally, Friday Night Qualifying will be offered with free admission for fans who have tickets for Saturday.

By popular demand, America’s Racetrack will be the new home of the NHRA North Central Division Summit Racing Series Team Finals, Sept. 11-15, and the Edelbrock Super Series, a prestigious program that is profitable for points racers, will be contested at nine races beginning on April 20.

Other outstanding must-attend events to mark on calendars include the 4th Annual PDRA American Door Slammer Challenge presented by Callies, May 23-25, 18th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, May 30-June 2, 4th Annual Mickey Thompson NMRA Ford Homecoming, June 7-9, 18th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 27-30, 33rd Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals, July 19-21, 23rd Annual Lingenfelter Performance Blue Suede Cruise presented by Cometic Gasket, July 26-28, 23rd Annual Mickey Thompson NMCA All-American Nationals, Aug. 22-25, 2nd Annual Ken Ganley World of Mopar presented by Arrington Performance, Sept. 19-22 and TransTec Halloween Classic LI presented by Harland Sharp, Oct. 5-13, among many others. The 2024 Summit Motorsports Park schedule is below.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

“After celebrating 60 years of Summit Motorsports Park and 50 years of my family’s ownership of it in 2023, we can’t wait to present an incredibly inspired mix of events in 2024,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “We are going even bigger, and we are going even better. We want each and every one of our guests to be entertained, enthralled and eager to join us over and over again. Additionally, we are not increasing prices for 2024, and there are no parking fees. Let’s make 2024 our best year yet!”

2024 Summit Motorsports Park Schedule

April 12-14: To be announced

April 19: Friday Test & Tune

April 20: Edelbrock Super Series Opening Day

April 26: Friday Test & Tune

April 27: Edelbrock Super Series

May 3: Friday Test & Tune

May 4: Edelbrock Super Series

May 10: Friday Test & Tune

May 11: Edelbrock Super Series

May 17-19: 3rd Annual AMRA Ohio Nitro Nationals presented by Arch Racing

May 23-25: 4th Annual PDRA American Door Slammer Challenge presented by Callies

May 30-June 2: 18th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser

June 7-9: 4th Annual Mickey Thompson NMRA Ford Homecoming

June 14: Friday Test & Tune

June 15-16: Edelbrock Super Series Mid-Season Championship Double

June 27-30: 18th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

July 8-12: Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

July 12: Friday Test & Tune

July 13: Edelbrock Super Series

July 19-21: 33rd Annual Ames Performance Pontiac Nationals

July 26-28: 23rd Annual Lingenfelter Performance Blue Suede Cruise presented by Cometic Gasket

Aug. 2-3: 47th Annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire

Aug. 9 : Friday Test & Tune

Aug. 10: Edelbrock Super Series

Aug. 16: Friday Test & Tune

Aug. 17: Edelbrock Super Series

Aug. 22-25: 23rd Annual Mickey Thompson NMCA All-American Nationals

Aug. 30-Sept. 1: 32nd Annual Rocko Machine $40 Grand Nationals presented by Hughes Performance

Sept. 6-8: 31st Annual ENEOS Shootout presented by Buschur’s

Sept. 11-15: NHRA North Central Division Summit Racing Series Team Finals

Sept. 19-22: 2nd Annual Ken Ganley World of Mopar presented by Arrington Performance

Sept. 27-29: 26th Annual No Box Bonanza Reloaded

Oct. 5-13: TransTec Halloween Classic LI presented by Harland Sharp

Jan. 24-26: 51st Annual Edelbrock Banquet of Champions presented by Lincoln Electric

For more information, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com. Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio.