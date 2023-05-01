Summit Motorsports Park to Host Mickey Thompson NMRA Ford Homecoming

From humble beginnings a quarter century ago, the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals series grew to become one of the longest-running, most successful racing series in the nation. As NMRA marks its silver anniversary this season, it’s fitting that one event serves as an official celebration. That event is the Mickey Thompson NMRA Ford Homecoming, held from June 8-11, 2023, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

“Watching NMRA grow and evolve over the past 25 years is something to cherish. Our team wanted to celebrate this milestone, so we put together the can’t-miss event of the year at the premier track in the country,” said Steve Wolcott, Co-Founder of NMRA. “In 2023, NMRA is more than drag racing, so we’re bringing a festival-style environment to our Ford Homecoming event, which is the ideal spot on the series tour to celebrate the past and present.”

While there’s more action on the property in Norwalk, the foundation of the series is its national heads-up drag and index racing categories ranging from the quickest cars on the property being VP Racing Madditives Renegade (the longest-running class in the series) to the easily accessible ARP Open Comp class. Besides those classes, the ever-popular Circle D Specialties True Street class brings out the quickest street machines around, and in Norwalk, it’s joined by a companion class dedicated to lady racers — the TREMEC All-Female True Street category.

Making this a once-in-a-lifetime event for Ford fans are a host of other special events within the Homecoming, including the Anderson Composites Ford Off-Road Alley, the Maximum Motorsports All-Ford Autocross, the 55thAnniversary Cobra Jet Reunion presented by TascaParts.com, the 40thAnniversary Saleen Reunion, the 2020+ GT500 Shootout, the 30thAnniversary SVT Reunion presented by SVTPerformance.com and the Harland Sharp Fox Body Reunion presented by Foxy Events.

Fans can also take photos with the original BIGFOOT Monster Truck, while its competition counterpart will also be on hand crushing some Brand X machines on Saturday as part of the Ford Off-Road Alley, which is a special display set to include a selection of customized and modified Broncos, Raptors, and other Ford trucks and sport utility vehicles provided by NMRA sponsors.

If that wasn’t enough action, the Sticker Dude NMRA Reunion Bash presented by Edelbrock brings the party back to the pits at the Granatelli Motor Sports Hospitality Zone with ice-cold beverages and snacks to keep the party going on Friday night. As the racing winds down on Saturday evening, the party picks up again as the Edelbrock NMRA Founders Reunion gathers racing luminaries from past and present for some epic bench racing. Hosted by Clarence Barnes, the Founders Reunion will be accented by a PortaTree Reaction-Time Shootout, give-away prizes and an Ice Cream Eating Contest that highlights the track’s famous treat. Throughout the weekend, these special events presented by Edelbrock bring out racing legends and iconic cars from the early days of the Mustang drag racing movement.

If all that wasn’t enough, attendees can find the parts and expertise they need to finish their projects on the massive Manufacturer’s Midway and enjoy beautiful rides at the NMRA Ford Homecoming including the awesome UPR Products Car Show.

For more on the Mickey Thompson NMRA Ford Homecoming at Summit Motorsports Park, visit NMRAdigital.com or SummitMotorsportsPark.com.

