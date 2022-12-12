Connect with us

Summit Motorsports Park Named 2022 Track of the Year by NMCA and NHRA

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio has been named 2022 Track of the Year by the National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) North Central Division.

The NMCA Track of the Year honor was presented at the Red Line Oil NMCA Muscle Car Nationals Awards Ceremony on Dec. 9, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center, and recognized the action-packed 21st Annual NMCA All-American Nationals held last August at Summit Motorsports Park.

“The 21st Annual NMCA All-American Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park was a very popular event in 2022, and it was enhanced by several exiting elements,” said Rollie Miller, General Manager and National Event Manager for NMCA. “We were happy to name Summit Motorsports Park the 2022 NMCA Track of the Year.”

Planning is already underway for the 22nd Annual NMCA All-American Nationals, which is set for Aug. 24-27, 2023 at Summit Motorsports Park.

The NHRA North Central Division Lucas Oil Series Track of the Year honor was presented at the 54th Annual Awards Banquet on Dec. 10, 2022 at Wyndham Indianapolis West in Indiana, and recognized the very special 16th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser held last June at Summit Motorsports Park. Also at the banquet, Carl Keil, the 2022 Summit Motorsports Park Edelbrock Super Pro champion and 2022 NHRA Summit Racing Series world champion, was identified as the 2022 Summit Racing Series ET Driver of the Year.

Planning has already begun for the next NHRA North Central Division race at Summit Motorsports Park, the 17th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, which will be June 1-4, 2023 and will welcome racers from across the country and a commendable caliber of competition.

“Every member of our team helped Summit Motorsports Park earn the NMCA and NHRA North Central Division Lucas Oil Series Track of the Year distinction, and it is truly an honor,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “We are committed to growing these two events each year, and we are proud to work with the NMCA and NHRA North Central Division to do that. This has certainly added fuel to our fire for 2023.”

Summit Motorsports Park has now gratefully accepted the title of Track of the Year twenty-two times collectively by the NMCA, NHRA and IHRA.

