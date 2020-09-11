Substantial 2021 Edelbrock Super Series at Summit Motorsports Park Taking Shape

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, has had a special relationship with its sportsman racers for more than 50 years.

It is proud to be the home of some of the most ambitious, adept, competitive and commanding racers in the country, and it is proud to offer prestigious programs that reward those racers for their achievements, with steady support from well-known and well-respected companies.

While Summit Motorsports Park was not able to open in 2020 because of financial reasons related to the global pandemic, its commitment to sportsman racers has not faltered. As a result, Summit Motorsports Park is thrilled to announce the 2021 Edelbrock Super Series.

“2020 was disheartening for so many people, especially our sportsman racers, who are our foundation,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park. “They’ve been with us since the beginning, and not being able to race at their home track this year was a huge disappointment. I want to demonstrate how important our base is to our success.”

The 2021 Edelbrock Super Series will feature 15 races, which is an increase from the 10 races previously offered.

“The increase from 10 scheduled races in 2020 to 15 races in 2021 is a 50 percent increase, and sends a clear message that we recognize where we came from and how we got here,” said Bader Jr.

2021 Edelbrock Super Series dates are April 17 and 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 23, June 5 and 19, July 17 and 18, Aug. 7, 8, 14 and 15 and Sept. 11, which is the Edelbrock Season Championship. 2019 Summit Motorsports Park Finish Line Club members will soon be invited to fill out a survey to help put together a daily schedule for the Edelbrock Super Series dates.

Thanks to Edelbrock, along with TFC Transportation, Wiseco, Cycle Tech and Bear Motorsports — companies that were able to stand by Summit Motorsports Park despite the crisis — racers can also look forward to a fantastic fully-funded $55,000 Edelbrock Super Series Points Fund.

Also, Lucas Oil and American Race Cars will fully-fund the $50,000 Super 64, while R&R Auto Body will fully-fund the “Paint My Ride” program and TFC Transportation will fully-fund the “Delivered On Time” Bonus. The Contingency Program will also be fully-funded.

The Trick Flow Ultimate Performer returns to the Cometic Gasket Halloween Classic presented by Harland Sharp, and the Summit Racing Equipment Junior Dragster Shootout also returns, with both of those programs also being fully-funded. There will be a Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School Super Class winner as well.

“Our programs will not be reduced or cut in 2021, and some of them will be enhanced in order to increase value to the sportsman racing community,” said Bader Jr. “And, new programs are in the works.”

To be released at a later date are details about the Thermo-Tec Kids’ Night, Mid-Season Championship, NHRA Challenge, King of the Track and Junior Dragster Challenge.

“We will be back bigger and better in 2021, and it will be a special year for all of us,” said Bader Jr. “I guarantee it.”

