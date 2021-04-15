Stroud Safety Named Title Sponsor of Inaugural PDRA Doorslammer Derby Presented by Classic Graphix

Stroud Safety, an industry-leading manufacturer of racing safety equipment, will serve as the title sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) inaugural Doorslammer Derby, the series announced today. Presented by Classic Graphix, the race will bring the stars of the PDRA to Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Ky., for the first time, April 29-May 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited to head to Bowling Green for the first time with the support of Stroud Safety and Classic Graphix,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Stroud has been a part of the PDRA since 2019 as our Official Safety Equipment brand, and their products have been keeping our racers safe since the series started in 2014. We truly appreciate them signing on to support this event along with Classic Graphix, a longtime partner of the series.”

Stroud Safety was founded by Bob Stroud with the goal of creating innovative parachutes and safety equipment for drag racers. Since then, Stroud Safety has continued to introduce and acquire patents on many new items for racers in various forms of motorsports. The company is now owned by Pro Mod racer Tommy Cunningham.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with the PDRA,” said John Gentry, national sales manager, Stroud Safety. “We love PDRA and all the racers. We offer safety equipment for everything from 200-plus mph Pro Mods to Jr. Dragsters, so partnering with the PDRA is a natural fit for us.”

Stroud’s parachutes, suits, belts, blankets, nets, and fire suppression systems are 100% made in the USA, with manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma and Kentucky.

For classes like Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Penske/PRS Pro Boost presented by WS Construction, and Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition, Stroud offers its newly released Defender Series seatbelts, which offer a savings of up to 3.5 pounds compared to a set of traditional belts.

Stroud’s wide-ranging product catalog includes offerings for every category in the PDRA, including the Jr. Dragster classes. Stroud’s youth-focused products include neck collars and custom firesuits.

“It doesn’t matter how fast you’re going,” Gentry said, “if you know you have the right safety equipment if something were to happen, it’s a relief knowing it will work as intended.”

As the Official Safety Equipment brand of the PDRA, Stroud Safety products are available on site at the PDRA merchandise trailer run by Classic Graphix. Engine diapers, belts, full ‘chutes, replacement ‘chutes, and other replacement parts are available at the trailer.

Classic Graphix, a Southern California-based producer of custom t-shirts and sublimated crew uniforms, is the presenting sponsor of the Doorslammer Derby. Since the mid-1980s, Scott Bathurst and his team have been designing and producing eye-catching apparel for race teams and organizations, including a number of PDRA racers. Along with attending every race as the official series and event merchandise vendor, Classic Graphix sponsors the Top Jr. Dragster class and provides $100 low qualifier bonuses for both Jr. Dragster classes at each race.

“The PDRA is such a great family-oriented organization and we’re always glad to support them,” Bathurst said. “This is a way for us to show our appreciation for the series and the racers and fans who support us. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at Bowling Green.”

For more information on the Stroud Safety Doorslammer Derby presented by Classic Graphix, April 29-May 1 at Beech Bend Raceway Park, visit www.PDRA660.com.

