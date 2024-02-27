Stroud Safety Named Official Safety Solution of the World Series of Pro Mod

Stroud Safety has been tapped as the official safety solution of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, race officials announced today. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, emphasizing their shared commitment to the safety and performance of drag racing’s elite.

“This is the premier event of the year for doorcar racing, and that lets us be on that same platform with our product,” said Tommy Cunningham, owner of Stroud Safety. “Wes [Buck] put together a group of people around him that understands racers just as much as he does, and I think that’s a plus. It’s a good family environment, and we enjoy that.”

Stroud Safety, founded in 1989 by Bob Stroud, has been at the forefront of motorsport safety innovation, crafting high-quality parachutes and safety equipment that have become the standard in drag racing. Under the ownership of Pro Mod racer Tommy Cunningham since 2019, Stroud Safety has expanded its vision, blending the rich heritage of racing innovation with cutting-edge safety technologies. Stroud’s products, born from the ethos “designed by racers, for racers,” embody the spirit of competition and the paramount importance of safety in motorsports.

Wes Buck, founder and editorial director of Drag Illustrated and WSOPM promoter, shared his excitement about the partnership for the event set for March 1-3 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“Stroud Safety’s reputation for excellence in motorsport safety makes them the ideal partner for the World Series of Pro Mod,” said Buck. “Their innovative approach to safety solutions and deep roots in the racing community perfectly complements our vision for the WSOPM. We are thrilled to have them on board as the official safety solution, ensuring our competitors have the best protection available as they chase glory at one of the most prestigious events in drag racing.”

The WSOPM provides the ultimate stage for the biggest names, best drivers and fastest cars in outlaw drag racing, all competing for the winner-take-all prize of $100,000.

Cunningham, who will contest his supercharged ’67 Shelby Mustang at the WSOPM, explained that Stroud will also have a presence in the midway.

“During the off-season, we added a semi to our operation, which is going to let us have a lot of retail stocked for Stroud and for Red Line Oil as well,” added Cunningham. “It’s geared towards racers’ needs; if a racer has an issue or snags something, we’ll have a replacement right there.”

In addition to the headlining Pro Mod class, the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance are on deck for the weekend. Lastly, local sportsman racers will also compete in Super Pro.

For more information, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. To purchase tickets to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, check out https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.