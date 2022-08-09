Stroud Safety Issues Warning About Fake SFI Tags

In response to an uptick in knockoff safety products, Stroud Safety has issued a warning to customers to watch out for products with fake SFI certification tags. The full statement can be found below.

Be aware that there are some race “safety” products available on the market right now that are using counterfeit SFI tags. We’ve included the images below for you to compare the real thing with the fake version. However, here are a couple of tips to help you tell the difference.

1.) Every SFI certified manufacturer is listed on the SFI website. If in doubt, go check.

2.) The authentic SFI tag is of higher quality and uses different fonts than the counterfeit version. You can tell a difference just by looking.

3.) The products are far too flimsy and thin to be rated at the level they are claiming.

4.) They’re dirt cheap in price and quality. If it seems too good to be true then it probably is.

Protect yourself and your safety by ensuring that you are purchasing genuine SFI certified products every time.