Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stroud Safety Introduces Three New Products: Push Button Chute Release Kit, Parachute Kit (450) and Handheld Fire Suppression Bottle

Published

In an effort to keep racers safe, Stroud Safety has introduced three new products to its lineup — the Push Button Chute Release Kit, Parachute Kit (450) and Handheld Fire Suppression Bottle. Stroud is continuously evolving and creating new products developed by racers for racers, and with these additions to its extensive safety line, hardcore racing enthusiasts, weekend warrior racers, professional drivers and team owners will be ready for the track this season.

Push Button Chute Release Kit

The Push Button Chute Release Kit allows the driver to keep both hands on the steering wheel when using the chute release system. Press the button at the stripe, and the car’s air/CO2/nitrous system pulls the parachute handle for the driver.

“The human body can’t react as fast as electronics can, so by hitting a button on the steering wheel, it can pull your lever to deploy your chutes faster,” explained John Gentry, Stroud Safety Sales Manager. “When you’re going 210, 215 MPH, that split second matters. So, we get the chutes out there as fast as possible to help the car slow down, and in case of an accident, when you get crossed up or sideways, they’ll help straighten the car out.”

Parachute Kit (450)

The Parachute Kit (450), also known as the Pro Mod Chutes, is designed to be packed by one person, plus has fireproof lines and pack. The pilot chute kits include high-visibility orange pilot spring fabric and come in six different sizes to accommodate speeds from 160 MPH to 270+ MPH in single and dual parachute applications. Stroud parachutes are engineered to pull straight, stop sooner and open reliably. Made 100% in the USA of a proprietary ripstop fabric that is UV, heat, wear and water resistant, they have unmatched quality.

Handheld Fire Suppression Bottle

The Handheld Fire Suppression Bottle was designed to complement the Stroud’s offerings. It is a two-pound Class BC fire extinguisher for fighting basic fluid and electrical fires. It’s lightweight, complete with a gauge to allow for immediate pressure status check, and comes with a molded bracket for easy mounting. 

“We carry everything for in-car right now, and this is for out of the car safety,” said Gentry. “It can also be used if you’re an open-cockpit pilot, like a dragster or a roadster, where there is no cabin – you can have the fire suppression bottle in there to rely on until the safety crew comes to help you out.”

Furthermore, the Handheld Fire Suppression Bottle is great for the pit vehicle, toolbox, or UTV or to have on hand in the trailer. 

For additional information and to check out Stroud’s complete catalog, visit www.StroudSafety.com or call 405-632-2022.

This story was originally published on May 3, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.